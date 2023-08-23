‘Bachelorette’: Charity Says She & Dotun Have Already Gone To Therapy To Make Sure Engagement Lasts

Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko are putting in the work to make their relationship last!

Following the season finale of “The Bachelorette,” the newly engaged couple chatted with Access Hollywood about how the two are really working together to get through any future hardships, including already going to therapy.

“While we’ve been in hiding, we have strengthened and done the work I think to really talk about all these things. I think, you know, you can either use this time intentionally and useful or you don’t. And I think for us, we obviously knew how, how strong our love was, but it’s like we don’t want any external factors to alter that in any sense. So, we got ahead of that in therapy just doing all the, the precaution or preventative measures to make sure that our relationship stays intact,” the child and family therapist shared.

Adding, “We are gonna do absolutely everything that we need.”

Dotun echoed his future bride’s comments, noting that they realize that a lot of Bachelor Nation couples do not make it in the long run.

“We’ve done the work since filming ended to continue to have those hard conversations and understanding that the reality of the situation and a lot of these couples don’t make it and neither of us want that. We just feel like this is just really special,” he explained.

Dotun also proclaimed that they two are “more in love” than when he got down on one knee.

As for wedding plans, the two told Access Hollywood that they aren’t in a rush to get to tie the knot.

“We’re not like actively planning a wedding right now that we know that’s a whole process in itself and it’s a lot. So we really just want to spend this time continuing strengthening and just loving on each other,” Charity said. “But we do definitely wanna start doing that sooner rather than later. We don’t really wanna have a crazy extended like lengthy engagement.”