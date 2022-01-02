‘Bachelorette’ Michelle Young & Fiancé Nayte Olukoya Hang Out With Her Ex Joe Coleman

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya are kicking off 2022 with a mini “Bachelorette” reunion!

The lovebirds, who got engaged on the ABC reality show’s Season 18 finale, spent part of their New Year’s weekend hanging out with Joe Coleman – one of Michelle’s former suitors.

The trio smiled wide as they leaned in for a celebratory selfie, seeming to show that there’s not an ounce of bad blood between them!

Michelle shared the photo on her Instagram Story on New Year’s Day, and Joe reshared it on his own account.

Joe and Nayte both competed for the Minnesota teacher’s heart on “The Bachelorette” this past fall.

Michelle eliminated Joe, a real estate developer from Minneapolis, after fantasy suites. She ultimately chose Nayte, an Austin-based sales executive, to receive her final rose.

Last month, the engaged pair told Access Hollywood all about their love story, as well as their plans for buying a home, getting married and starting a family!

