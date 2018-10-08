Barbara Bush Marries Craig Coyne In Intimate Maine Ceremony: See The Pics!

Barbara Bush, the second daughter of President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, married her love Craig Coyne in a private ceremony over the weekend at the family's Maine estate.

Laura had a family-only wedding at the family's Kennebunkport, Maine, home, and was surrounded by her nearest and dearest including her parents and twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager. She wore a classic ivory silk crepe Vera Wang custom gown and was escorted down the aisle by her father, former President George W. Bush, with her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, watching nearby.

Laura carried a bouquet and of white blooms with tons of greenery and wore her hair down in perfect soft waves.

The bride’s aunt, Dorothy Bush Koch, officiated the ceremony.

Jenna told her "Today" co-hosts that she's still emotional following the special family weekend.