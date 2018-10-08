Barbara Bush Marries Craig Coyne In Intimate Maine Ceremony: See The Pics!

Barbara Bush is escorted down the aisle at her wedding to Craig Coyne by her father President George W. Bush. (Credit: @paulmorsephoto)
Barbara Bush, the second daughter of President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, married her love Craig Coyne in a private ceremony over the weekend at the family's Maine estate.
Laura had a family-only wedding at the family's Kennebunkport, Maine, home, and was surrounded by her nearest and dearest including her parents and twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager. She wore a classic ivory silk crepe Vera Wang custom gown and was escorted down the aisle by her father, former President George W. Bush, with her grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush, watching nearby.
Laura carried a bouquet and of white blooms with tons of greenery and wore her hair down in perfect soft waves.
The bride’s aunt, Dorothy Bush Koch, officiated the ceremony.
Jenna told her "Today" co-hosts that she's still emotional following the special family weekend.
"I’m crying 24 hours later…there were so many happy tears. They wanted to get married here [Maine] because my grandfather’s here…just family in a place that means family love and it was beautiful."
Jenna also shared a sweet snap on her Instagram where she's embracing her sister in a hug on the big day.
Jenna and Barbara's grandmother, former First Lady Barbara Bush, for whom Barbara is named after was certainly missed at the ceremony. She passed away earlier this year.
George W. shared a sweet tribute to his daughter and mother in a photo posted to his Instagram from the wedding day.
And Jenna told her "Today" co-hosts that Barbara honored her grandmother by wearing a bracelet that was given to Barbara by George H.W. On their 70th wedding anniversary as her something borrowed. Jenna also shared a letter that her grandfather wrote to her grandmother as the final part of her wedding day speech to her sister.
Sounds like a special day was had by all!