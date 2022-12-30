Barbara Walters Dies: Oprah, Maria Shriver and More Stars React To Her Passing

Barbara Walters has passed away at the age of 93.

The legendary journalist was known for her hard-hitting journalism, her stints on “Today” show and “The View” and her incredible sit-down interviews. She interviewed everyone from sitting presidents to George Clooney and beyond. Many celebrities and dignitaries shared their thoughts on Barbara’s passing on Friday.

Rest in Peace precious Peace Barbara Walters!! https://t.co/QQYSPorL3a — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) December 31, 2022

The Legend. The Blueprint. The Greatest. Rest in Peace Barbara Walters pic.twitter.com/RODzfKMAxw — Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) December 31, 2022

#BarbaraWalters was a trailblazer. She was a mentor to me as well as a friend. So many women broke into the news business because she did her job well. — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters was a true trailblazer. Forever grateful for her stellar example and for her friendship. Sending condolences to her daughter and family.🙏🏾 https://t.co/vKjvFJTU6u — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) December 31, 2022

We have lost a true legend with the passing of Barbara Walters. Such a trail blazer. Such a generous woman – I learned so much from working with her. pic.twitter.com/k9PT6d8Xdz — Joan Lunden (@JoanLunden) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people. She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) December 31, 2022

So sad to hear of the passing of Barbara Walters. What an honor to share the set ⁦@ABC⁩ with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined @abc2020. Will never forget the phone call when she asked me to join the groundbreaking program. pic.twitter.com/0zKgKxmayY — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) December 31, 2022

Rest In Peace, Barbara Walters. Thanks for helping me find my voice. pic.twitter.com/w6V5KhqMlC — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 31, 2022

#RIP Barbara Walters 🤍 You’ll be missed, truly one of a kind. 🕊 pic.twitter.com/F8v89w4QdB — Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/HokDilM6Rj — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 31, 2022

