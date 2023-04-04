‘Barbie’ Movie: Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling Head To ‘The Real World’ In New Trailer

Life in plastic might not be that fantastic for Barbie.

The official trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” just dropped on Tuesday, and fans are getting a closer look at Margot Robbie’s portrayal of the iconic doll.

WATCH BELOW:

In the clip, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell and Kate McKinnon all make appearances, while we see Margot’s character wanting to break free from her perfect world of dolls into “the real world.”

“To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken,” the movie’s synopsis reads.

The official social media accounts for the movie also released 24 character posters on Tuesday, which revealed Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren, Michael Cera and as a part of the star-studded cast.

“Barbie” hits theaters July 21.