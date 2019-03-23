Barbra Streisand Issues A Full Apology For Her ‘Leaving Neverland’ Comments

Un-cancel Barbra Streisand!

Barbra has responded to the backlash she received over her controversial comments about the alleged victims featured in the documentary, “Leaving Neverland.”

The singer shared her thoughts with The Times of London in an interview published on Friday about Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who allege in HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” documentary that Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children. Michael has always denied any inappropriate behavior.

Barbra told The Times while she believed the accusers, they “were thrilled to be there” and furthermore, “they both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them.

Barbra clarified her comments in a statement provided to Access on Saturday.

“To be crystal clear, there is no situation or circumstance where it is OK for the innocence of children to be taken advantage of by anyone,” the statement read. “The stories these two young men shared were painful to hear, and I feel nothing but sympathy for them.”

“The single most important role of being a parent is to protect their children. It’s clear that the parents of the two young men were also victimized and seduced by fame and fantasy.”

“I am profoundly sorry for any pain or misunderstanding I caused by not choosing my words more carefully about Michael Jackson and his victims, because the words as printed do not reflect my true feelings. I didn’t mean to dismiss the trauma these boys experienced in any way. Like all survivors of sexual assault, they will have to carry this for the rest of their lives. I feel deep remorse and I hope that James and Wade know that I truly respect and admire them for speaking their truth.”

Initially, Barbra told the Times of London the documentary was “too painful,” but defended Michael Jackson.

“He was very sweet, very childlike,” Streisand told the publication. “His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has.”

“You can say ‘molested,’ but those children [Robson and Safechuck], as you heard say they were thrilled to be there.”

“They both married and they both have children, so it didn’t kill them,” Barbra added.

Barbra did tell The Times she felt bad for the kids, but ultimately, she blamed the parents.

“It’s a combination of feelings. I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him. Why would Michael need these little children dressed like him and in the shoes and the dancing and the hats?”

In the 4-hour documentary, “Leaving Neverland,” Robson and Safechuck described how Michael Jackson allegedly used his fame and Neverland Ranch to lure the boys, separate them from their parents, and claimed the singer sexually assault them.

Michael Jackson’s estate released a statement in January blasting the film as it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

“Leaving Neverland isn’t a documentary, it is the kind of tabloid character assassination Michael Jackson endured in life, and now in death. The film takes uncorroborated allegations that supposedly happened 20 years ago and treats them as fact,” the statement read.

The statement also took aim at the claims of Robson and Safechuck. In the statement, Jackson’s estate claims they are “liars” and pointed out that claims were already dismissed by a judge after they were brought forth via lawsuits.

“These claims were the basis of lawsuits filed by these two admitted liars which were ultimately dismissed by a judge. The two accusers testified under oath that these events never occurred. They have provided no independent evidence and absolutely no proof in support of their accusations, which means the entire film hinges solely on the word of two perjurers,” the statement added.

“For 20 years Wade Robson denied in court and in numerous interviews, including after Michael passed, that he was a victim and stated he was grateful for everything Michael had done for him. His family benefitted from Michael’s kindness, generosity and career support up until Michael’s death. Conveniently left out of Leaving Neverland was the fact that when Robson was denied a role in a Michael Jackson themed Cirque du Soleil production, his assault allegations suddenly emerged.”

The statement also addressed that they are sympathetic to children who are the victims of abuse and said the film does “those victims a disservice.”

“Despite all the disingenuous denials made that this is not about money, it has always been about money – millions of dollars — dating back to 2013 when both Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who share the same law firm, launched their unsuccessful claims against Michael’s Estate. Now that Michael is no longer here to defend himself, Robson, Safechuck and their lawyers continue their efforts to achieve notoriety and a payday by smearing him with the same allegations a jury found him innocent of when he was alive.”