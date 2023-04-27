Barry Shabaka Henley’s Tunde Makes Himself At Home At Kofo’s Place In First Look At New ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’

Barry Shabaka Henley is serving up more of his signature humor on “Bob Hearts Abishola”!

In a sneak peek at next Monday’s episode, the actor’s lovable character Tunde quickly makes himself at home during a visit to his new neighbor and renter, Kofo (Anthony Okungbowa).

Kofo, who recently moved into the apartment, shows off his new place, telling Tunde he plans to add some art and a karaoke machine.

Tunde then catches the scent of stockfish – which Kofo’s mother sent him as a housewarming gift from Nigeria – and can’t help but ask for a taste!

“As soon as I got a whiff of that stockfish, my schedule opened up!” he says, sitting down for a meal.

WATCH: ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’: Tunde Visits Kofo’s New Apartment In New Episode Sneak Peek



Barry shares his character’s love of Nigerian food, and he gets to enjoy a lot of it on set!

“I’m telling you, it is authentic, well-made, delicious Nigerian food – the real deal,” he recently told Access Hollywood. “I mean, every time we have dinner scenes and breakfast scenes, I bring my Tupperware.”

Barry has been a staple on “Bob Hearts Abishola” since Season 1, playing the affable uncle of Folake Olowofoyeku’s Abishola. The hit sitcom was picked up for a fifth season earlier this year, meaning Barry has more fun in store with his TV family.

“It is just an amazing group of people,” he gushed. “I feel very fortunate. I feel grateful.”

“Bob Hearts Abishola” airs Mondays at 8:30/7:30c on CBS.