Seann William Scott Replaces Clayne Crawford In 'Lethal Weapon'

"Lethal Weapon" will have a new co-star when it returns to Fox for a third season.

Seann William Scott will replace Clayne Crawford in the action drama based on the movie franchise.

The 41-year-old Scott is best known for his role as Steve Stifler in the "American Pie" film series.

Warner Bros. Television decided not to renew Crawford's contract. He posted a message of congratulations to the cast and crew on Instagram.

To my cast and crew - CONGRATULATIONS on season 3! To the Fans - Thank you for the overwhelming support and love. Riggs was a dream role and the experience will live with me forever. My heart is full. Good Luck nxt season!!

A post shared by Clayne Crawford (@claynecrawford) on

Crawford's Martin Riggs character will be written out, and Scott will play a new character with co-star Damon Wayans.

