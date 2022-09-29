Beauty Brands You Can Support For Hispanic Heritage Month

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.
Since 1968, Hispanic Heritage Month has been a time to celebrate and recognize the cultures, histories, and contributions of the American Latinx community.
Originally starting as a week before being expanded to a month-long celebration in 1988, Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated between September 15 and October 15. Curious as to why the month has such unusual start dates? This is because the independence days of many Latin American countries fall within these four weeks, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Chile.
Although these are great places to buy from all year round, we’ve pulled a list of products from some of our favorite Latinx-owned brands to commemorate the month. Ranging from beauty products to apparel, you are sure to find the perfect way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
Read about some of the brands and be sure to check out our favorite products below!
After feeling disconnected from her Latina heritage growing up in the Midwest, Bianca Kathryn founded Yo Soy Afro Latina as a way to celebrate and honor Afro-Latinidad. Their mission? “At Yo Soy Afro Latina, we are on a mission to empower Black women within the Latin community. Founded by a Black woman, YSAL celebrates Afro-Latinidad in the Americas and we’re here to validate our hermanas’ experience. This is more than a trend or a movement. This is a celebration of a culture that is just as diverse as it is rich in pride.”
Whether you have a dedicated makeup routine or like to change it up with the trends, Wags Label is perfect for you. With cruelty-free, vegan formulas, Wags Label wants to promote beauty without harming the environment: “More than a brand, we are a proactive community that seeks to empower women and boost their confidence. We are art that allows people to feel good about themselves. Whatever you need, Wags is there for you.”
