Beauty Brands You Can Support For Hispanic Heritage Month

Access Hollywood makes a commission on purchases. We created this content and selected these products because we love them and hope you do too. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer not Access Hollywood.   

 

Since 1968, Hispanic Heritage Month has been a time to celebrate and recognize the cultures, histories, and contributions of the American Latinx community.  

 

Originally starting as a week before being expanded to a month-long celebration in 1988, Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated between September 15 and October 15. Curious as to why the month has such unusual start dates? This is because the independence days of many Latin American countries fall within these four weeks, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Chile. 

 

Although these are great places to buy from all year round, we’ve pulled a list of products from some of our favorite Latinx-owned brands to commemorate the month. Ranging from beauty products to apparel, you are sure to find the perfect way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. 

 

Read about some of the brands and be sure to check out our favorite products below! 

 

After feeling disconnected from her Latina heritage growing up in the Midwest, Bianca Kathryn founded Yo Soy Afro Latina as a way to celebrate and honor Afro-Latinidad. Their mission? “At Yo Soy Afro Latina, we are on a mission to empower Black women within the Latin community. Founded by a Black woman, YSAL celebrates Afro-Latinidad in the Americas and we’re here to validate our hermanas’ experience. This is more than a trend or a movement. This is a celebration of a culture that is just as diverse as it is rich in pride.” 

 

Whether you have a dedicated makeup routine or like to change it up with the trends, Wags Label is perfect for you. With cruelty-free, vegan formulas, Wags Label wants to promote beauty without harming the environment: “More than a brand, we are a proactive community that seeks to empower women and boost their confidence. We are art that allows people to feel good about themselves. Whatever you need, Wags is there for you.”

Bakuchiol You Glo Serum

by Catano Beauty$53.99

Collagen Plumping Mask

by Catano Beauty$41.99

Collagen & Green Tea Toner

by Catano Beauty$39.99

Cleansing DUO

by Catano Beauty$72.99

Clear Lip Gloss With Hyaluronic Acid

by Melanie Jovanovic Beauty Studio$26.00

Magic Roller

by Melanie Jovanovic Beauty Studio$28.00

Brow Styling Gel

by Melanie Jovanovic Beauty Studio$23.00

Brow Brush – Mela Beauty

by Melanie Jovanovic Beauty Studio$10.00

Tea Face Mist

by Wags$20.00

Lipstick

by Wags$29.00

Liner

by Wags$25.00

Wags Coconut Lip Scrub

by Wags$35.00

BLISS FACE OIL

by Daily Habits$40.00

AVENTURINE JADE GUA SHA STONE

by Daily Habits$55.00

BLOSSOM BODY OIL

by Daily Habits$35.00

The &&& Tee

by Yo Soy AfroLatina$35.00

Pelo Bueno Hat

by Yo Soy AfroLatina$30.00

Morena Hat

by Yo Soy AfroLatina$30.00

CHULA Crewneck

by Yo Soy AfroLatina$40.00

LatinaBlack AF Tee

by Yo Soy AfroLatina$35.00

Not A Trend Tee

by Yo Soy AfroLatina$35.00

Copyright © 2022 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

Shop For Dog & Cat Must-Have Essentials

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.