Beauty Influencer NikkieTutorials Is Engaged And Her Ring Is Honestly SO Stunning

NikkieTutorials is engaged!

The beauty influencer, whose name is Nikkie de Jager, shared the exciting news on her Instagram while on vacation in Italy.

“YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES. YES,” she wrote next to a snap of her man Dylan giving her a kiss.

The ring is pretty unique, featuring a bunch of heart shaped diamonds intertwined in a band.

Other celebs shared their congrats in the comments section.

“I AM SO SO SO SO SO SO HAPPY FOR YOU,” James Charles wrote.

“Omg congrats!!!!” Lilly Ghalichi added.

“Congratulations Nikkie,” Gabriel Zamora wrote.

“Omg Nikkie!!! Omg omg omg omg,” Michelle Visage commented.

Nikkie was feeling the love, sharing another glowing snap.

“Wow wow wow, I am so amazed by all your incredible messages, tweets… ALL OF IT!!!!” she wrote. “This photo was taken minutes before Dylan did the damn thing who wants a story time video on how it all happened? DOUBLE TAP glow babies!”

We honestly can’t wait to see Nikkie on her big day! Congrats to the happy couple.

— By Stephanie Swaim