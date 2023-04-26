Bebe Rexha Talks Working With Snoop Dogg And Dolly Parton On Her New Album

Bebe Rexha is ready for this new era in her life!

The 33-year-old is releasing her third studio album “Bebe” on April 28 and she has some amazing musicians on it, including Snoop Dogg and Dolly Parton.

While talking to Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans, the Grammy nominee revealed the interesting way she got the 51-year-old rapper on her hit new song “Satellite.”

“I slid into Snoop Dogg’s DMs,” she said. “In a friendly way, and I was like ‘Hey Snoop, I was like I have this song called ‘Satellite,’ you gotta listen to it. I think you’re going to really love it, but if you don’t cool…But if you like it, I would love for you to do a verse.’”

Well, he did like the song and told Bebe he would be on the track in the most Snoop way.

“He called me at 7 a.m. the next morning, with a blunt in his hand… and he’s like check your email. And I’m like what? I check my email, he sent me the whole verse and everything.”

Bebe shared the one thing she wants fans to take away from it.

“The most important thing about the song, is I just want people to listen to it and aside from the lyrics or what it’s about, when you listen to it, it puts you in a good mood,” she said. “When I listen to it just puts me in a happy mood, it’s a feel good mood.”

But Snoop isn’t the only big star she has on the album, Bebe also did a collab with Dolly Parton.

“I’m such a big fan of Dolly’s. Not even just as an artist but just what she stands for, her songwriting, getting to shoot the music video with her was so amazing,” she told Access.

Bebe’s third studio album is a new era for the singer-songwriter, and she told Access where she got inspiration from.

“I’m definitely in a much happier place in my life. I wanted to name the album ‘Bebe’ because I wanted people to learn more about me and know who I am outside of just the music or the songs,” she told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans. “I was very inspired by the ‘70s but also a lot of dance music, especially with ‘I’m Good (Blue).’”

Bebe said that collab with David Guetta was a huge “blessing” and revealed they actually worked on it years ago so she was glad it fit with the vibe of her new album.

“I just love creating songs. Every day I write I’m like this could be another one, or not,” she said.

And Bebe is also looking forward to touring the album!

“I haven’t been on a solo tour in six years. I opened for the Jonas Brothers, that was such a fun experience, they were so amazing to me, but now it’s time for my moment,” the “Me, Myself & I” singer said.

Her third studio album “Bebe” is out on April 28. You can also click here to buy tickets to her upcoming tour.

-Emely Navarro