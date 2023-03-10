Becky G’s New ‘Arranca’ Music Video Shows Her Lounging On A Yacht And Dancing The Night Away

Becky G is ready for summer!

On Friday, the Latin superstar dropped her electric music video for her new single “Arranca” featuring Omega and it did not disappoint!

In the video, the 26-year-old lounges on a yacht in the Dominican Republic and takes a dip in the ocean as she sings her new track.

The song dabbles in merengue, a type of music and dance that originated in the Dominican Republic, which really resonates with the songstress.

“The sound of merengue music is so familiar, and it feels like home because growing up any family wedding, any quinceañera, there was some Elvis Crespo playing,” she told Access Hollywood on March 1 at the Billboard Women in Music Awards. “It feels like a little moment for me.”

While talking to Access, she also revealed the entire music video involved a lot of people from the Caribbean country.

Rosalía, Becky G, Quinta Brunson & More Stun at Billboard Women In Music Awards View Gallery

“We actually shot the music video in the Dominican Republic, and it was so beautiful,” she said. “We shot in a small part called Boca Chica and we had a Dominican director, a female director, she was so badass and so amazing. All of our extras, all of our production crew was from the DR.”

The pop star also gushed over working with Omega on the song saying he is “an icon of the República Dominicana.”

The songstress has a busy year ahead! She is currently preparing for the Coachella Music Festival in April and told Access earlier this month that she is requesting one thing from her fans.

“What I’m asking everyone, what song do you need to hear out of Becky G’s Coachella performance?”

Becky G: Cute Shots Of The Triple Treat View Gallery

Besides gearing up for the famous festival, she is also planning a wedding!

The “MAMIII” singer got engaged to professional soccer player Sebastian Lletget in December after dating since 2016.

Access asked Becky G how wedding planning was going earlier this month and she joked she could elope.

“I looked at my mom and I’m like I’m going to run away, I’m going to find a mountain where nobody could find us and get married and then we’ll do a big party later,” she said. “I don’t know it’s too much…We are just now really talking about it.”

But regardless of how the wedding goes down, Becky is trying to enjoy the moment.

“I’m just so happy. I mean he’s my best friend and I love him so much,” she said.

-Emely Navarro