‘Below Deck’s’ Hannah Ferrier Sounds Off On Being Fired Over Valium

Hannah Ferrier is setting the record straight on her shocking “Below Deck Mediterranean” exit.

The chief stewardess was fired on Monday’s episode of the Bravo reality hit after co-star Malia White found undeclared valium and a CBD pen in Hannah’s belongings. Hannah defended herself on Twitter after the situation unfolded on air, explaining that as far as she knew simply possessing the items in question wasn’t out of bounds.

“I like Malia’s arranging skills,” Hannah wrote, captioning a screenshot of the materials from a photo displayed on her laptop screen. “So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder… And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown…”

I like Malia’s arranging skills. So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder… And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown… #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/9ZpMjVUWVu — Hannah Ferrier (@hannahferrier_) August 11, 2020

Hannah weighed in further in an interview with Decider, revealing that she understands why Captain Sandy had to dismiss her for not disclosing all the contents of her luggage. However, Hannah also wanted to make it clear that she wasn’t trying to be deceitful or secretive.

“It’s not something I was hiding,” she told the outlet. “It wasn’t like I went on and I was like, ‘Ooh, I have this Valium. I can’t let anyone see it.’ To me, it’s just anti-anxiety medication. I made the mistake of not clearing it when I brought it on the boat. Because I’ve always had it, every year. It just wasn’t really a process that went through my mind. That was my mistake. But yeah, it certainly wasn’t something I was trying to hide.”

As for the vape pen, Hannah claimed she did her due diligence before packing CBD for the voyage.

“When I travel, I check whether CBD is legal in the country that I’m going into,” she said. “So yeah, I had checked that CBD was legal in Spain, and it is. Once again, I genuinely didn’t think that there was anything. I didn’t know I was doing something wrong.”

The 33-year-old added that she never expected to lose her job – and if she’d had any idea what was in store she would have opted not to continue with the show at all.

“Obviously, I would have declared the medication when I went on board. If I knew it was going to turn out like this, I probably just wouldn’t have done the season,” she said.

Hannah had previously announced that this season of “Below Deck” would be her last. The reality star is now expecting her first child with boyfriend Josh, and she told Decider that her life is in such a “different” place than in her earlier appearances she’d reached the point where she just “wanted to do my job, make my money, and go home.”

She went on to share what hurts the most about how the situation unfolded and why she believes it misrepresents not only her true self, but potentially others’ as well.

“I think I’ve just been really disappointed because I feel I’m being painted as some sort of drug addict or what have you,” Hannah continued. “Which is just so sad, because there are so many people in the world that suffer from mental illness. And it’s 2020. We shouldn’t be making people feel like a lesser for taking medication for mental illness. Or making them feel like they can’t do a job, or they can’t do what normal people can do.”

— Erin Biglow