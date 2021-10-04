Ben Affleck Calls George Clooney ‘A Brilliant Guy’ After Working On ‘The Tender Bar’ Together

George Clooney and wife Amal walked the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday for the premiere of his latest project “The Tender Bar,” where he is once again getting behind the camera as the film’s director.

The movie’s stars Ben Affleck, Lily Rabe, Tye Sheridan and Christopher Lloyd all joined the event and gushed to Access Hollywood about George as the director.

“Matt [Damon] had always told me that working with George as a director was a really special, extraordinary kind of experience for him,” Ben told Access Hollywood. “I got to see what that was like and he is so smart about acting.”

Ben continued, “He’s done it for so long and so well and he’s thought so much about it and he’s such a smart guy and when he comes to you…I think it’s as much about being convincing as what choices you make, he’s so smart with his choices and it’s like, ‘Why didn’t I think of that?’”

“He’s given me the best notes of being directed in my career and I almost feel like I owe him half of the title, he’s just a brilliant guy,” Ben added. “You look forward to coming to work every day and that’s the biggest blessing you can have.”

George and Ben’s collaboration comes 8 years after the duo worked on “Argo” together which won the 2013 Academy Award for Best Picture along with 6 other Oscar awards.

George told Access Hollywood at the premiere, “We had great luck together working on ‘Argo’ and he’s just a wonderful actor and it’s really funny to work with people who love what they do.”

“The Tender Bar” is about a man named J.R. which is played by Tye Sheridan, who is searching for a meaningful relationship after his father left his family as a young child. He ends up at a corner bar and strikes up a friendship with his uncle who is played by Ben Affleck.

“The Tender Bar” will hit theaters in NY and LA on December 17 and nationwide on December 22. The film will also be available on Amazon Prime video on January 7, 2022.

