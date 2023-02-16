Ben Affleck, Post Malone, Vin Diesel & More To Appear At 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend is set to be slam dunk!

According to a press release, the star-studded events will kick off with “Air” star and director Ben Affleck introducing the players for Friday’s Celebrity All-Star Game.

On Sunday, before tip-off of the All-Star game, Post Malone will perform a medley of his greatest hits. The rapper’s performance will also follow the NBA’s first-ever in-arena All-Star Draft.

“Fast X” actor Vin Diesel will also be at the game to introduce the All-Star players and welcome fans to the evening.

The NBA also announced that three Nigerian artists, Burna Boy, Tems and Rema, will headline the All-Star Game halftime show with an Afrobeats-themed performance.

Following the performance, LeBron James will be honored by NBA for becoming the league’s all-time scoring leader.

The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah and you can watch on TNT.