Ben Affleck Shares How ‘The Way Back’ Rekindled His ‘Joy’ For Acting

Ben Affleck’s powerful new film helped him find “The Way Back” to his beloved craft.

The two-time Oscar winner shared with Access Hollywood on Friday how he renewed his passion for acting while shooting the upcoming drama, in which he plays an alcoholic basketball coach who finds redemption in working with a high school team.

“For me, I just looked at it as a great acting opportunity and a return to doing something I really love,” Ben shared of the project, adding how working with young co-stars including Charles Lott Jr. and Melvin Gregg gave an extra boost to an already fulfilling experience.

“Seeing their passion, their love, their commitment to it, really rekindled a joy for me in this process,” he said.

Director Gavin O’Connor marveled over Ben’s “bravery and courage” in drawing parallels between his character, Jack Cunningham, and his own life, noting that the A-lister went places that were “honest and true and authentic.”

Ben said he was grateful for the praise but explained why finding that connection is all in a day’s work as a performer.

“You need to be able to find some sadness in your life to play sadness authentically, [and] something funny to laugh authentically,” he said. “As an actor you’re always searching for that frame of reference.”

“The Way Back” sees Jack dealing with both divorce and addiction – two topics Ben has been candid about facing himself. As for tapping into his own emotions to convey Jack’s journey, Ben added that digging deep isn’t as simple as “off and on, like a switch,” but rather a feeling to build gradually and then try to sustain throughout each take.

The 47-year-old reflected on one especially poignant scene centered on an argument between Jack and his ex-wife (Janina Gavankar), a moment Ben said gave Jack a chance to “take responsibility” for “walking away from their marriage” as the couple suffered tragedy.

“He wants to let her know that he’s aware of that … and say he’s sorry,” Ben shared.

Janina called the exchange “really intense,” telling Access how rare it is for her to “meet another artist who has the courage to peel back all the layers of themselves” like Ben did.

According to Ben’s other castmates, he has more in common with Jack than personal details. Charles revealed that after initially finding the superstar a bit intimidating, they developed a camaraderie on and off set that mirrored elements of Jack’s relationship with the players.

“The accomplishments that he has, with the stature, it’s kind of just like, ‘whoa,'” Charles recalled of meeting Ben for the first time. “But he’s so easygoing and so fun to be around … he kind of just feels like a father figure and acts like an actual coach.”

“The Way Back” opens in theaters on March 6.

— Erin Biglow