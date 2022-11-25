Ben Platt & Noah Galvin Are Engaged: ‘He Agreed To Hang Out Forever’

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are headed for the altar!

The “Dear Evan Hansen” star and “The Good Doctor” actor announced their engagement on Friday after nearly three years of dating.

The couple shared photos from the proposal, which took place in a Brooklyn restaurant filled with flowers and candles.

They also shared a snap of Noah’s engagement ring, which featured a gold band and a colorful stone.

“He agreed to hang out forever,” Ben wrote beneath his post.

Noah quipped in his caption, “I said yeehaw and then cried for like 7 hours.”

The lovebirds were showered with love by their famous friends in the comments sections of their posts.

Beanie Feldstein, who worked with Noah on “Booksmart” and is working with Ben on “Merrily We Roll Along,” gushed, “I AM SO HAPPY AND HAVENT STOPPED CRYING.”

“West Side Story’s” Ariana DeBose wrote, “so happy for you both!!!!! Congratulations!!!”

Ben’s “The Politician” and “Dear Evan Hansen co-star Laura Dreyfuss chimed in, “YESSSSSSSSSSS LOVE YALL SO MUCH!!!!”

Ben Platt: From ‘Pitch Perfect’ to ‘The Politician’ View Gallery

In June 2021, Ben revealed on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” how his and Noah’s love story began.

“We’ve been together a year-and-a-half now. We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time,” he told the talk show host, per People.

Ben added that when the pandemic grew, he ended up living together with his parents in his childhood home, a period he called “a beautiful time” that took their relationship from “zero to 60.”

When Kelly said their love story could be “a movie,” Ben remarked, “[Noah] won’t say it was all of the sudden because I was pretty dumb about it. I didn’t see the light for a long time and then I realize, you know, that he was the guy.”