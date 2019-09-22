Ben Stiller And Christine Taylor Reunite On Emmys Red Carpet And Look Totally Smitten Amid Split Two Years Ago

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have clearly rekindled their romance.

The couple, who announced they were separating two years ago, looked happier than ever on Sunday night at the 2019 Emmy Awards. Christine was dazzling in a blue dress while Ben looked dapper in a classic tuxedo. The couple was seen walking onto the red carpet together and smiling as they chatted.

It’s a big move for the pair, who haven’t been seen on a major red carpet together in years, however they have been spending some quality time together recently.

In April this year, the couple was seen stepping out to take in a Broadway show with their two kids, Ella and Quinlin. Clearly their split didn’t stick forever.

The couple had announced their split two years ago after 17 years of marriage in a joint statement.

“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends. We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”

With a red carpet appearance, it’s safe to say this couple is back together again!

