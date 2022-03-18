Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Are All Smiles At Tennis Match After Announcing They Are Back Together

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are still the perfect match!

The duo sat side by side at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California on Thursday after revealing that they have gotten back together.

The pair were spotted cheering in the stands after Rafael Nadal of Spain won a point against Nick Kyrgios of Australia during a quarterfinals tennis match.

Ben was caught on camera smirking in his seat while Kyrgios had an exchange with a fan nearby.

They also attended Nadal’s match against Reilly Opelka of the United States on Wednesday.

The daytime dates come after the couple, who split in 2017, announced they were reuniting.

Ben revealed the news in an interview with Esquire last month, saying he moved back into the family home when the pandemic began to be closer to their kids.

“Then, over the course of time, it evolved,” he told the publication.

Adding, “We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.”

The “Dodgeball” co-stars tied the knot in 2000 and have two children together, daughter Ella, 19, and son Quinlin, 16.

During the interview, the 56-year-old shared how they’re making their marriage work this time around.

“I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you. Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy. ‘This is something that works for me; this is something that doesn’t work for me.’ If you have that trust level with your partner, you know that me saying ‘I don’t like doing that thing’ is not me saying ‘I don’t like you,’” he explained.

