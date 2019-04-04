Ben Stiller Shows Up On The Subway & A Fan Adorably Loses It

Ben Stiller showed up on a New York City subway and this super fan was NOT ready.

The 53-year-old “Zoolander” star was making his way across town on Wednesday when he caught a woman totally by surprise when he offered her his seat – and luckily, a bystander captured the epic reaction on video!

Once the woman noticed it really was the Hollywood actor, she absolutely lost it and leaped up from her seat and took her hair down to get a photo with Ben.

“When Ben Stiller casually gives up his seat on the NYC subway and then this,” the Instagram user @willsta_gram captioned the video.

The woman was speaking very quickly in Spanish, but she said clearly, “I love you so much.”

Ben wasn’t exactly following, but he reacted very sweetly to her praise and posed for photos.

Another user who understood the woman commented, “I hope someone translates this for him! It’s awesome.”

It isn’t easy being really, really ridiculously good-looking!