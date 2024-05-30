Best Red Light Therapy Tools For Glowing, Youthful Skin At Home

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Red light therapy is the hottest skincare tool on everyone’s wishlist. But what do you know about it, and does it really work? Plus, where can you buy it?

Our team of shopping experts have addressed these questions below, so you can start your red light journey ASAP and achieve the glowing, youthful skin of your dreams.

What is red light therapy?

Simply put, red light therapy (also known as RLT) is the focused use of red LED lights on the skin.

It has been studied that LED light colors and can penetrate the skin to different depths, promoting certain biological effects. The use of targeted red LED light has been shown to combat, soften, and prevent common skincare concerns, including photoaging and wrinkles, acne and acne marks, and has been shown to help increase collagen production in the skin.

This treatment modality is frequently offered as a service at spas and skincare boutiques. However, it’s not limited to that! We’ve compiled a list of all the best red light masks that you can do at home, below.

Does red light therapy work?

Experts have found that a consistent low-level of red and infrared light was found to increase expressions of collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid in skin.

Some studies have even confirmed that results can last for up to a month after your last red light use!

Shop the best red light therapy masks

There are so many RLT options you can do at home. From SolaWave to Skin Gym, we’ve compiled a ton of tool and mask options below.

