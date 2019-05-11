Beyoncé Debuts Stunning New Hair Style That’s Sending The Beyhive Buzzing

Beyoncé is slaying the hair game!

The singer stepped out with hubby Jay-Z on Friday at a Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets game in Houston, Texas, and she was rocking a new hairstyle.

She ditched her lighter locks for a darker look with caramel highlights.

Queen Bey looked fierce as ever in tiny sunglasses (worn indoors, like a boss) and a jumpsuit covered in a red crescent moon pattern.

The Houston Rockets shared a video of the couple looking super happy to be at the sporting event.

“Jay-Z and @Beyonce in the house,” they wrote.

Her new look set the Beyhive abuzz, and they took to social media to share their thoughts on her dark hair.

“We love dark hair beyonce,” one person wrote.

“F*ck the game, did y’all see Beyonce with dark hair again?” another person Tweeted.

“‘Dark Hair’ Beyonce is rare, it’s the BeyHive’s ‘Retrograde’ period. Y’all have been warned’T,” a third person wrote.

“Dark hair Beyonce is out here to murder us all!!!” another stan said.

What do you think about Bey’s new ‘do?

— Stephanie Swaim