Beyoncé Fans Are Freaking Out Over Her New ‘Lion King’ Music

Who’s got spirit? Beyoncé fans!

Queen Bey has done it again, releasing a new single titled “Spirit” for the highly anticipated live-action “The Lion King” film.

Fans are listening on repeat — in less than 24 hours, the track reaching the Top 10 on US iTunes at #10.

On Twitter, one fan writing, “Baby if Spirit sounds that amazing just imagine the rest of the album! Beyoncé is tryna kill us #LionKing.”

Written by IIya Salmanzadeh, Timothy McKenzie and Beyoncé, the single is just a taste of what’s to come on an album described as “steeped in the sounds of Africa.”

As the song title suggests, “Spirit” manifests Beyoncé’s powerful vocals and soulful sound.

Magazine Writer Constance Gibbs tweeting, “Spirit is very gospel. Bless. I miss a soundtrack song that you can hop in church too, it was such a 90s move lol.”

Beyonce, who stars as Nala in the remake of the 1994 animated Disney film, hit the red carpet last night in roaring fashion alongside daughter Blue Ivy and cast members Donald Glover, John Oliver (as Zazu), Seth Rogen (as Pumbaa), and more at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

You can see the film and singalong to all the tracks of “The Lion King: The Gift,” curated and produced by Queen Bey herself, on July 19. The digital soundtrack will be available for download on July 11.

— by Marielle Williams