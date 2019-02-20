Beyoncé & Jay-Z Prove They’re Huge Meghan Markle Fans With Epic BRIT Awards Video

It’s Beyoncé’s turn to “Bow Down”! The songstress and her husband Jay-Z are making their allegiance to the Duchess of Sussex crystal clear.

The hip-hop power couple found a creative way to pay tribute to Meghan Markle at the 2019 BRIT Awards on Wednesday night.

Although they didn’t attend the award ceremony, The Carters duo taped a video message accepting the Best International Group honor – and gave it a royal twist.

The video began with a regal oil painting of Meghan, in which she wore a tiara and multiple strings of pearls. It then zoomed out to reveal Bey and Jay standing confidently on either side of the frame – just as they did with the Mona Lisa in their “APES**T” music video.

“Thank you so much to the Brit Awards for this incredible honor,” Beyonce then said. “You guys have always been so supportive. Everything is love. Thank you!”

“You’re welcome,” Jay piped in, making his lady crack a smile.

They then turned away from the camera to get a closer look at the mom-to-be’s portrait.

While this is the first time the pair have made their Team Meghan status clear, it’s no surprise that the musicians have her back. Beyoncé and the duchess count Serena Williams as a mutual friend – and they each have a connection with Michelle Obama.

While Bey has long been close with the former First Lady, Meghan first bonded with Michelle at her London book tour stop back in December. According to the Evening Standard, the two “spoke at length about the importance of supporting and empowering women across all cultures and communities.”

