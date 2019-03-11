Beyoncé & Jay-Z To Be Honored At The 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are being recognized for using their platform to promote love and acceptance.

Music’s power couple will be honored together with the Vanguard Award for their LGBTQ allyship at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 28. Previous honorees include Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington, Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Antonio Banderas, Demi Lovato, Whoopi Goldberg, Eric McCormack and Britney Spears.

Beyoncé has spoked out against laws that would discriminate against the LGBTQ community and celebrated the passage of marriage equality nationwide. She has also included LGBTQ people and couples in her music videos, and her Ivy Park athleisure clothing line proudly featured transgender actress Laverne Cox in its brand promotion. Meanwhile, rapper Jay-Z received a GLAAD Special Recognition Award last year for his song and music video, “Smile,” which featured his mother Gloria Carter who came out as lesbian.

“Beyoncé and Jay-Z are global icons and passionate defenders of human rights and acceptance for all people,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “When Beyoncé and Jay-Z speak, the world becomes inspired and when it comes to LGBTQ people, their voices of acceptance have been heard loud and clear. We could not be prouder to stand with them to send a message of love during the biggest LGBTQ event in the world and to honor their work to bend the arc of justice forward for LGBTQ people, people of color, and marginalized communities everywhere.”

GLAAD previously announced that Sean Hayes will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award during the event. Ross Mathews will host and special guests will include the cast of Netflix’s “Queer Eye,” Allison Janney, Nico Santos, Jameela Jamil, Shangela and Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons.

— Gabi Duncan