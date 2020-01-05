Beyoncé Stuns In Plunging Gold Dress With Jay-Z For First Golden Globe Awards In 11 Years

While we may have missed out on Queen Bey walking the Golden Globes red carpet this year, we have gotten a few glimpses of the singer seated in the audience. And as always, Beyoncé came to shine!

The “Crazy In Love” singer and her husband Jay-Z reportedly showed up an hour late for the awards show. Beyoncé wore a plunging shiny gold-and-black dress with incredible puffed sleeve, pairing the outfit with what appear to be dangling diamond earrings.

Beyoncé, who has one nomination in the Best Original Song – Motion Picture category for her song “Spirit” on “The Lion King” soundtrack, was seated next to her hubby. The couple appeared to be especially moved by Kate McKinnon’s tribute speech to Ellen DeGeneres, who was the recipient of the Carol Burnett Award.

This is Beyoncé’s first time at a Golden Globes award ceremony in more than ten years, as she last attended the event in 2009. At the time, she was nominated for Best Original Song for “Once In A Lifetime.”

It seems that Beyoncé’s taste for fashion hasn’t changed over all these years. Back in 2009, the 38-year-old singer donned a sequined dress by Elie Saab.

We’re just glad we got a glimpse at the megastar couple!