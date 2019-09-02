Beyonce Surprised With Early Birthday Celebration Backstage At Made In America Festival

Beyoncé's Unforgettable Fashion Moments And Signature Style

Even though Beyonce’s 38th birthday is still a few days away, the celebration started early with some cake, candles, and singing!

The mom of three was backstage at the Made In America Festival in Philadelphia when a group of people began singing, “Happy Birthday,” presenting her with cake and candles to blow out.

Her husband, Jay-Z was nearby, holding a bottle of champagne and joined in on the lively celebration. In a video posted on a fan Instagram account, the mom appeared caught off guard by the surprise.

View this post on Instagram

 

First Birthday Cake + 38 at the MIA Festival #Beyonce

A post shared by Beyoncé Tribe Italia (@beyoncetribeitalia) on

Prior to the birthday festivities, Beyonce and Jay-Z grooved to Lizzo’s performance from the side of the stage.  The “Juice” singer couldn’t believe it! She shared a photo of them on Instagram captioned, “Swipe to lose your f****** mind.”

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.