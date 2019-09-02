Beyonce Surprised With Early Birthday Celebration Backstage At Made In America Festival

Even though Beyonce’s 38th birthday is still a few days away, the celebration started early with some cake, candles, and singing!

The mom of three was backstage at the Made In America Festival in Philadelphia when a group of people began singing, “Happy Birthday,” presenting her with cake and candles to blow out.

Her husband, Jay-Z was nearby, holding a bottle of champagne and joined in on the lively celebration. In a video posted on a fan Instagram account, the mom appeared caught off guard by the surprise.

Prior to the birthday festivities, Beyonce and Jay-Z grooved to Lizzo’s performance from the side of the stage. The “Juice” singer couldn’t believe it! She shared a photo of them on Instagram captioned, “Swipe to lose your f****** mind.”