Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Adele & More Nominated For 2023 Grammy Awards – See The Full List

Beyoncé is making history as one of the most nominated artist of all time for the Grammy Awards, tying none other than her husband, Jay-Z, for the most nominations ever.
The “Break My Soul” singer, Adele and Taylor Swift are among the Hollywood A-Listers nominated for the 2023 event.
Harry Styles, Doja Cat and Lizzo received a nod on Tuesday as each category was announced ahead of the ceremony.
The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards returns to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT. See the list of musicians who are up for a potential win on music’s biggest night.
Record Of The Year
“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA
“Easy On Me” — Adele
“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige
“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
“Woman” — Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
“About Damn Time” — Lizzo
“As It Was” — Harry Styles
Album Of The Year
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Song Of The Year
“abcdefu” — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
“About Damn Time” — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“As It Was” — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
“Bad Habit” — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Easy On Me” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Easy On Me – Adele
Moscow Mule – Bad Bunny
Woman – Doja Cat
Bad Habit – Steve Lacy
About Damn Time – Lizzo
As It Was – Harry Styles
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Don’t Shut Me Down – ABBA
Bam Bam – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
My Universe – Coldplay & BTS
I Like You (A Happier Song) – Post Malone & Doja Cat
Unholy – Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher – Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around… – Kelly Clarkson
I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) – Norah Jones
Evergreen – Pentatonix
Thank You – Diana Ross
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
RENAISSANCE— Beyoncé
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — ODESZA
Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé
Rosewood – Bonobo
Don’t Forget My Love – Diplo & Miguel
I’m Good (Blue) – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
Intimidated – KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.
On My Knees – RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Rock Song
“Black Summer” — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
“Blackout” — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“Harmonia’s Dream” — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
“Patient Number 9” — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)
Best Alternative Music Album
WE — Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief
Fossora — Björk
Wet Leg — Wet Leg
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance
“VIRGO’S GROOVE” — Beyoncé
“Here With Me” — Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
“Over” — Lucky Daye
“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long
“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
“CUFF IT” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
“Hrs & Hrs” — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
“Hurt Me So Good” — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
“Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
Best Rap Performance
“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“Vegas” — Doja Cat
“pushin P” — Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Song
“Churchill Downs” — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
“pushin P” — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)
“WAIT FOR U” — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)
Best Country Solo Performance
“Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini
“Something In The Orange” — Zach Bryan
“In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert
“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris
“Live Forever” — Willie Nelson
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Evening : Live At APPARATUS — The Baylor Project
Linger Awhile — Samara Joy
Fade To Black — Carmen Lundy
Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Música Urbana Album
TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee
La 167 — Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El Alimento — Cimafunk
Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte
Alegoría — Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez
MOTOMAMI — Rosalía
Best American Roots Song
“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
“Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
“High And Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
“Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)
“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)
Best Americana Album
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way — Dr. John
Good To Be… — Keb’ Mo’
Raise The Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt
Best Global Music Album
Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini — Burna Boy
Queen Of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
Sakura — Masa Takumi
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman
Hiding In Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner
The Poet Who Sat By The Door — J. Ivy
You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman
Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media
“Aliens: Fireteam Elite” — Austin Wintory, composer
“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök” — Stephanie Economou, composer
“Call Of Duty®: Vanguard” — Bear McCreary, composer
“Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy” — Richard Jacques, composer
“Old World” — Christopher Tin, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Be Alive” [From King Richard] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Carolina” [From Where The Crawdads Sing] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Hold My Hand” [From Top Gun: Maverick] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [From The Woman King] — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo)
“Nobody Like U” [From Turning Red] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [From Encanto] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr.
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Best Classical Compendium
An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
Aspire — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
A Concert For Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Between Dreaming And Joy – Jeff Coffin
Not Tight – DOMi & JD Beck
Blooz – Grant Geissman
Jacob’s Ladder – Brad Mehldau
Empire Central – Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
So Happy It Hurts -Bryan Adams
Old Man– Beck
Wild Child– The Black Keys
Broken Horses – Brandi Carlile
Crawl! -Idles
Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
Holiday – Turnstile
Best Metal Performance
Call Me Little Sunshine – Ghost
We’ll Be Back – Megadeth
Kill Or Be Killed – Muse
Degradation Rules – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
Blackout – Turnstile
Best Rock Album
Dropout Boogie – The Black Keys
The Boy Named If – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Crawler – Idles
Mainstream Sellout – Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer On The Sofa – Spoon
Best Alternative Music Performance
There’d Better Be A Mirrorball – Arctic Monkeys
Certainty – Big Thief
King – Florence + The Machine
Chaise Longue – Wet Leg
Spitting Off The Edge Of The World – Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Do 4 Love – Snoh Aalegra
Keeps On Fallin’ – Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA – Beyoncé
‘Round Midnight – Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige
Best R&B Song
CUFF IT – Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige
Hrs & Hrs – Muni Long
Hurt Me So Good – Jazmine Sullivan
Please Don’t Walk Away – PJ Morton
Best Progressive R&B Album
Operation Funk – Cory Henry
Gemini Rights – Steve Lacy
Drones – Terrace Martin
Starfruit – Moonchild
Red Balloon – Tank And The Bangas
Best R&B Album
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown
Black Radio III – Robert Glasper
Candydrip – Lucky Daye
Watch The Sun – PJ Morton
Best Melodic Rap Performance
BEAUTIFUL – DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
WAIT FOR U – Future Featuring Drake & Tems
First Class – Jack Harlow
Die Hard – Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
Big Energy (Live) – Latto
Best Rap Album
GOD DID – DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You – Future
Come Home The Kids Miss You – Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Wishful Drinking – Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
Midnight Rider’s Prayer – Brothers Osborne
Outrunnin’ Your Memory – Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
Does He Love You – Revisited – Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Going Where The Lonely Go – Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
Circles Around This Town – Maren Morris
Doin’ This – Luke Combs
I Bet You Think About Me – Taylor Swift
If I Was A Cowboy – Miranda Lambert
I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die – Willie Nelson
‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson
Best Country Album
Growin’ Up – Luke Combs
Palomino – Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest – Maren Morris
A Beautiful Time – Willie Nelson
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Positano Songs – Will Ackerman
Joy – Paul Avgerinos
Mantra Americana – Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders
The Passenger – Cheryl B. Engelhardt
Mystic Mirror – White Sun
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Rounds (Live) – Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist
Keep Holding On – Gerald Albright, soloist
Falling – Melissa Aldana, soloist
Call Of The Drum – Marcus Baylor, soloist
Cherokee/Koko – John Beasley, soloist
Endangered Species – Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
New Standards Vol. 1 – Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens
Live In Italy – Peter Erskine Trio
LongGone – Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade
Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival – Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding
Parallel Motion – Yellowjackets
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Bird Lives – John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band
Remembering Bob Freedman – Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob
Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Center Stage – Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene
Architecture Of Storms – Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows
Best Latin Jazz Album
Fandango At The Wall In New York – Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
Crisálida – Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers
If You Will – Flora Purim
Rhythm & Soul – Arturo Sandoval
Música De Las Américas – Miguel Zenón
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Positive – Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters
When I Pray – DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters
Kingdom – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters
The Better Benediction – PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter
Get Up – Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
God Really Loves Us (Radio Version) – Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters
So Good – DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters
For God Is With Us – for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters
Fear Is Not My Future – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters
Holy Forever – Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters
Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version) – Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Die To Live – Maranda Curtis
Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) – Ricky Dillard
Clarity – DOE
One Deluxe – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
All Things New – Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Lion – Elevation Worship
Breathe – Maverick City Music
Life After Death – TobyMac
Always – Chris Tomlin
My Jesus – Anne Wilson
Best Roots Gospel Album
Let’s Just Praise The Lord – Gaither Vocal Band
Confessio – Irish American Roots – Keith & Kristyn Getty
The Willie Nelson Family – Willie Nelson
2:22 – Karen Peck & New River
The Urban Hymnal – Tennessee State University Marching Band
Best Latin Pop Album
AGUILERA – Christina Aguilera
Pasieros – Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo
VIAJANTE – Fonseca
Dharma + – Sebastián Yatra
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Abeja Reina – Chiquis
Un Canto por México – El Musical – Natalia Lafourcade
La Reunión (Deluxe) – Los Tigres Del Norte
EP #1 Forajido – Christian Nodal
Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) – Marco Antonio Solís
Best Tropical Latin Album
Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony
Quiero Verte Feliz – La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B – Víctor Manuelle
Legendario – Tito Nieves
Imágenes Latinas – Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives
Best American Roots Performance
Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version) – Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton
Life According To Raechel – Madison Cunningham
Oh Betty – Fantastic Negrito
Stompin’ Ground – Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
Prodigal Daughter – Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith] – Eric Alexandrakis
There You Go Again – Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett
The Message – Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin
You And Me On The Rock – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
Made Up Mind – Bonnie Raitt
Best Bluegrass Album
Toward The Fray – The Infamous Stringdusters
Almost Proud – The Del McCoury Band
Calling You From My Mountain – Peter Rowan
Crooked Tree – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Get Yourself Outside – Yonder Mountain String Band
Best Traditional Blues Album
Heavy Load Blues – Gov’t Mule
The Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy
Get On Board – Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
The Sun Is Shining Down – John Mayall
Mississippi Son – Charlie Musselwhite
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Done Come Too Far – Shemekia Copeland
Crown – Eric Gales
Bloodline Maintenance – Ben Harper
Set Sail – North Mississippi Allstars
Brother Johnny – Edgar Winter
Best Folk Album
Spellbound – Judy Collins
Revealer – Madison Cunningham
The Light At The End Of The Line – Janis Ian
Age Of Apathy – Aoife O’Donovan
Hell On Church Street – Punch Brothers
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Full Circle – Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland
Natalie Noelani – Natalie Ai Kamauu
Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center – Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani
Lucky Man – Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas
Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Ranky Tanky
Best Reggae Album
The Kalling – Kabaka Pyramid
Gifted – Koffee
Scorcha – Sean Paul
Third Time’s The Charm – Protoje
Com Fly Wid Mi – Shaggy
Best Global Music Performance
Udhero Na – Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
Gimme Love – Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
Last Last – Burna Boy
Neva Bow Down – Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro
Bayethe – Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
Best Children’s Music Album
Into The Little Blue House – Wendy And DB
Los Fabulosos – Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
The Movement – Alphabet Rockers
Ready Set Go! – Divinity Roxx
Space Cadet – Justin Roberts
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Act Like You Got Some Sense – Jamie Foxx
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks – Mel Brooks
Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World – Lin-Manuel Miranda
Finding Me – Viola Davis
Music Is History – Questlove
Best Comedy Album
The Closer – Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster – Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent – Randy Rainbow
Sorry – Louis CK
We All Scream – Patton Oswalt
Best Musical Theater Album
Caroline, Or Change
Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)
MJ The Musical
Mr. Saturday Night
Six: Live On Opening Night
A Strange Loop
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
ELVIS
Encanto
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)
Top Gun: Maverick
West Side Story
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
The Batman – Michael Giacchino, composer
Encanto – Germaine Franco, composer
No Time To Die – Hans Zimmer, composer
The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood, composer
Succession: Season 3 – Nicholas Britell, composer
Best Instrumental Composition
African Tales – Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
El País Invisible – Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)
Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues – Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers)
Refuge – Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)
Snapshots – Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar).
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song) – Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)
How Deep Is Your Love – Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)
Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness) – Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)
Minnesota, WI – Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)
Scrapple From The Apple – John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Let It Happen – Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)
Never Gonna Be Alone – Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)
Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying – Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
Songbird (Orchestral Version) – Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)
2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram) – Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)
Best Recording Package
Beginningless Beginning – Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)
Divers – William Stichter, art director (Soporus)
Everything Was Beautiful – Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)
Telos – Ming Liu, art director (Fann)
Voyeurist – Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined – Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)
Big Mess – Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)
Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) – Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)
Book – Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)
In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 – Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)
Best Album Notes
The American Clavé Recordings – Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)
Harry Partch, 1942 – John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)
Life’s Work: A Retrospective – Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) – Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)
Best Historical Album
Against The Odds: 1974-1982 – Blondie
The Goldberg Variations – Glenn Gould
Life’s Work: Doc Watson
To Whom It May Concern… – Freestyle Fellowship
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot – Wilco
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Adolescence
Black Radio III
Chloë and the Next 20th Century
Harry’s House
Wet Leg
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dernst “D’mile” Emile II
Best Remixed Recording
About Damn Time – Lizzo
BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé
Easy Lover – Ellie Goulding
Slow Song – The Knocks & Dragonette
Too Late Now – Wet Leg
Best Immersive Audio Album
AGUILERA
Divine Tides
Memories…Do Not Open
Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1
Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra – Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring – Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Perspectives – Third Coast Percussion
Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World – Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene
Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes – Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Jonathan Allen
Christoph Franke
James Ginsburg
Elaine Martone
Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance
Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World – Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble
Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 – Los Angeles Philharmonic
Eastman: Stay On It – Wild Up
John Williams – The Berlin Concert – Berliner Philharmoniker
Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman – New York Youth Symphony
Best Opera Recording
Aucoin: Eurydice
Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones
Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X
Best Choral Performance
Bach: St. John Passion
Born
Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets – Dover Quartet
Musical Remembrances – Neave Trio
Perspectives – Third Coast Percussion
Shaw: Evergreen – Attacca Quartet
What Is American – PUBLIQuartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Abels: Isolation Variation – Hilary Hahn
Bach: The Art Of Life – Daniil Trifonov
Beethoven: Diabelli Variations – Mitsuko Uchida
Letters For The Future – Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic – Mak Grgić
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Eden – Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)
How Do I Find You – Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist
Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? – Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)
Stranger – Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly – Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)
Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene – Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Akiho: Ligneous Suite – Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)
Bermel: Intonations – Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)
Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God – Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)
Puts: Contact – Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved – Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)
Best Music Video
Easy On Me – Adele
Yet To Come – BTS
Woman – Doja Cat
The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar
As It Was – Harry Styles
All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor Swift
Best Music Film
Adele One Night Only – Adele
Our World – Justin Bieber
Billie Eilish Live At The O2 – Billie Eilish
Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) – Rosalía
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (Various Artists)
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn – Neil Young & Crazy Horse
