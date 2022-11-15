Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Adele & More Nominated For 2023 Grammy Awards – See The Full List

Beyoncé is making history as one of the most nominated artist of all time for the Grammy Awards, tying none other than her husband, Jay-Z, for the most nominations ever.

The “Break My Soul” singer, Adele and Taylor Swift are among the Hollywood A-Listers nominated for the 2023 event.

Harry Styles, Doja Cat and Lizzo received a nod on Tuesday as each category was announced ahead of the ceremony.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards returns to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Sun, Feb. 5, 2023, and will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT. See the list of musicians who are up for a potential win on music’s biggest night.

Record Of The Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA

“Easy On Me” — Adele

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige

“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

“Woman” — Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” — Lizzo

“As It Was” — Harry Styles



Album Of The Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles



Song Of The Year

“abcdefu” — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)

“About Damn Time” — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

“All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was” — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit” — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Easy On Me” ­— Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)



Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Easy On Me – Adele

Moscow Mule – Bad Bunny

Woman – Doja Cat

Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

About Damn Time – Lizzo

As It Was – Harry Styles

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry’s House — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Don’t Shut Me Down – ABBA

Bam Bam – Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

My Universe – Coldplay & BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song) – Post Malone & Doja Cat

Unholy – Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher – Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around… – Kelly Clarkson

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) – Norah Jones

Evergreen – Pentatonix

Thank You – Diana Ross

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

RENAISSANCE

— Beyoncé

Fragments

— Bonobo

Diplo

— Diplo

The Last Goodbye

— ODESZA

Surrender

— RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé

Rosewood – Bonobo

Don’t Forget My Love – Diplo & Miguel

I’m Good (Blue) – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Intimidated – KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.

On My Knees – RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Rock Song

“Black Summer” — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

“Blackout” — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“Harmonia’s Dream” — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)

“Patient Number 9” — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)



Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs



Best R&B Performance

“VIRGO’S GROOVE” — Beyoncé

“Here With Me” — Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

“Over” — Lucky Daye

“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long

“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan



Best R&B Song

“CUFF IT” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)

“Hrs & Hrs” — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Priscilla Renea, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Hurt Me So Good” — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)



Best Rap Performance

“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Vegas” — Doja Cat

“pushin P” — Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar



Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs” — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)

“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar, & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

“pushin P” — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)

“WAIT FOR U” — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)



Best Country Solo Performance

“Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini

“Something In The Orange” — Zach Bryan

“In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris

“Live Forever” — Willie Nelson



Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening : Live At APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

Fade To Black — Carmen Lundy

Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant



Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma



Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI — Rosalía



Best American Roots Song

“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)

“Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)

“High And Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)

“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

“Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)

“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)



Best Americana Album

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way — Dr. John

Good To Be… — Keb’ Mo’

Raise The Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt

Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini — Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Sakura — Masa Takumi



Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman

Hiding In Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat By The Door — J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman



Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media

“Aliens: Fireteam Elite” — Austin Wintory, composer

“Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarök” — Stephanie Economou, composer

“Call Of Duty®: Vanguard” — Bear McCreary, composer

“Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy” — Richard Jacques, composer

“Old World” — Christopher Tin, composer



Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Be Alive” [From King Richard] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Carolina” [From Where The Crawdads Sing] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Hold My Hand” [From Top Gun: Maverick] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [From The Woman King] — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo)

“Nobody Like U” [From Turning Red] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [From Encanto] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)



Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz



Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Aspire — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer

A Concert For Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer

The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming And Joy – Jeff Coffin

Not Tight – DOMi & JD Beck

Blooz – Grant Geissman

Jacob’s Ladder – Brad Mehldau

Empire Central – Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

So Happy It Hurts -Bryan Adams

Old Man– Beck

Wild Child– The Black Keys

Broken Horses – Brandi Carlile

Crawl! -Idles

Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Holiday – Turnstile

Best Metal Performance

Call Me Little Sunshine – Ghost

We’ll Be Back – Megadeth

Kill Or Be Killed – Muse

Degradation Rules – Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi

Blackout – Turnstile

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie – The Black Keys

The Boy Named If – Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler – Idles

Mainstream Sellout – Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 – Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer On The Sofa – Spoon

Best Alternative Music Performance

There’d Better Be A Mirrorball – Arctic Monkeys

Certainty – Big Thief

King – Florence + The Machine

Chaise Longue – Wet Leg

Spitting Off The Edge Of The World – Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Do 4 Love – Snoh Aalegra

Keeps On Fallin’ – Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA – Beyoncé

‘Round Midnight – Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

CUFF IT – Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

Hrs & Hrs – Muni Long

Hurt Me So Good – Jazmine Sullivan

Please Don’t Walk Away – PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk – Cory Henry

Gemini Rights – Steve Lacy

Drones – Terrace Martin

Starfruit – Moonchild

Red Balloon – Tank And The Bangas

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) – Chris Brown

Black Radio III – Robert Glasper

Candydrip – Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun – PJ Morton

Best Melodic Rap Performance

BEAUTIFUL – DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

WAIT FOR U – Future Featuring Drake & Tems

First Class – Jack Harlow

Die Hard – Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

Big Energy (Live) – Latto

Best Rap Album

GOD DID – DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You – Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You – Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry – Pusha T

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Wishful Drinking – Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

Midnight Rider’s Prayer – Brothers Osborne

Outrunnin’ Your Memory – Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

Does He Love You – Revisited – Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Going Where The Lonely Go – Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

Circles Around This Town – Maren Morris

Doin’ This – Luke Combs

I Bet You Think About Me – Taylor Swift

If I Was A Cowboy – Miranda Lambert

I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die – Willie Nelson

‘Til You Can’t – Cody Johnson

Best Country Album

Growin’ Up – Luke Combs

Palomino – Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville – Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest – Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time – Willie Nelson

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Positano Songs – Will Ackerman

Joy – Paul Avgerinos

Mantra Americana – Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders

The Passenger – Cheryl B. Engelhardt

Mystic Mirror – White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Rounds (Live) – Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

Keep Holding On – Gerald Albright, soloist

Falling – Melissa Aldana, soloist

Call Of The Drum – Marcus Baylor, soloist

Cherokee/Koko – John Beasley, soloist

Endangered Species – Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

New Standards Vol. 1 – Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens

Live In Italy – Peter Erskine Trio

LongGone – Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade

Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival – Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding

Parallel Motion – Yellowjackets

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Bird Lives – John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band

Remembering Bob Freedman – Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob

Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra – Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra

Center Stage – Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene

Architecture Of Storms – Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows

Best Latin Jazz Album

Fandango At The Wall In New York – Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective

Crisálida – Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers

If You Will – Flora Purim

Rhythm & Soul – Arturo Sandoval

Música De Las Américas – Miguel Zenón

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Positive – Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters

When I Pray – DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters

Kingdom – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters

The Better Benediction – PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter

Get Up – Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

God Really Loves Us (Radio Version) – Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters

So Good – DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters

For God Is With Us – for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters

Fear Is Not My Future – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters

Holy Forever – Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version) – Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Die To Live – Maranda Curtis

Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) – Ricky Dillard

Clarity – DOE

One Deluxe – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

All Things New – Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Lion – Elevation Worship

Breathe – Maverick City Music

Life After Death – TobyMac

Always – Chris Tomlin

My Jesus – Anne Wilson

Best Roots Gospel Album

Let’s Just Praise The Lord – Gaither Vocal Band

Confessio – Irish American Roots – Keith & Kristyn Getty

The Willie Nelson Family – Willie Nelson

2:22 – Karen Peck & New River

The Urban Hymnal – Tennessee State University Marching Band

Best Latin Pop Album

AGUILERA – Christina Aguilera

Pasieros – Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera – Camilo

VIAJANTE – Fonseca

Dharma + – Sebastián Yatra

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Abeja Reina – Chiquis

Un Canto por México – El Musical – Natalia Lafourcade

La Reunión (Deluxe) – Los Tigres Del Norte

EP #1 Forajido – Christian Nodal

Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) – Marco Antonio Solís

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa’lla Voy – Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz – La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B – Víctor Manuelle

Legendario – Tito Nieves

Imágenes Latinas – Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II – Carlos Vives

Best American Roots Performance

Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version) – Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton

Life According To Raechel – Madison Cunningham

Oh Betty – Fantastic Negrito

Stompin’ Ground – Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Prodigal Daughter – Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith] – Eric Alexandrakis

There You Go Again – Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett

The Message – Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin

You And Me On The Rock – Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Made Up Mind – Bonnie Raitt

Best Bluegrass Album

Toward The Fray – The Infamous Stringdusters

Almost Proud – The Del McCoury Band

Calling You From My Mountain – Peter Rowan

Crooked Tree – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Get Yourself Outside – Yonder Mountain String Band

Best Traditional Blues Album

Heavy Load Blues – Gov’t Mule

The Blues Don’t Lie – Buddy Guy

Get On Board – Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder

The Sun Is Shining Down – John Mayall

Mississippi Son – Charlie Musselwhite

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Done Come Too Far – Shemekia Copeland

Crown – Eric Gales

Bloodline Maintenance – Ben Harper

Set Sail – North Mississippi Allstars

Brother Johnny – Edgar Winter

Best Folk Album

Spellbound – Judy Collins

Revealer – Madison Cunningham

The Light At The End Of The Line – Janis Ian

Age Of Apathy – Aoife O’Donovan

Hell On Church Street – Punch Brothers

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Full Circle – Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland

Natalie Noelani – Natalie Ai Kamauu

Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center – Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani

Lucky Man – Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas

Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – Ranky Tanky

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling – Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted – Koffee

Scorcha – Sean Paul

Third Time’s The Charm – Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi – Shaggy

Best Global Music Performance

Udhero Na – Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar

Gimme Love – Matt B & Eddy Kenzo

Last Last – Burna Boy

Neva Bow Down – Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro

Bayethe – Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode

Best Children’s Music Album

Into The Little Blue House – Wendy And DB

Los Fabulosos – Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

The Movement – Alphabet Rockers

Ready Set Go! – Divinity Roxx

Space Cadet – Justin Roberts

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Act Like You Got Some Sense – Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks – Mel Brooks

Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World – Lin-Manuel Miranda

Finding Me – Viola Davis

Music Is History – Questlove

Best Comedy Album

The Closer – Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster – Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent – Randy Rainbow

Sorry – Louis CK

We All Scream – Patton Oswalt

Best Musical Theater Album

Caroline, Or Change

Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

MJ The Musical

Mr. Saturday Night

Six: Live On Opening Night

A Strange Loop

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

ELVIS

Encanto

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2)

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

The Batman – Michael Giacchino, composer

Encanto – Germaine Franco, composer

No Time To Die – Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3 – Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Instrumental Composition

African Tales – Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)

El País Invisible – Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)

Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues – Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers)

Refuge – Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)

Snapshots – Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar).

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song) – Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)

How Deep Is Your Love – Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)

Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness) – Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)

Minnesota, WI – Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)

Scrapple From The Apple – John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Let It Happen – Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)

Never Gonna Be Alone – Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)

Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying – Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

Songbird (Orchestral Version) – Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)

2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram) – Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)

Best Recording Package

Beginningless Beginning – Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)

Divers – William Stichter, art director (Soporus)

Everything Was Beautiful – Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)

Telos – Ming Liu, art director (Fann)

Voyeurist – Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined – Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)

Big Mess – Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)

Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) – Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)

Book – Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)

In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 – Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)

Best Album Notes

The American Clavé Recordings – Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)

Andy Irvine & Paul Brady – Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)

Harry Partch, 1942 – John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)

Life’s Work: A Retrospective – Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) – Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Best Historical Album

Against The Odds: 1974-1982 – Blondie

The Goldberg Variations – Glenn Gould

Life’s Work: Doc Watson

To Whom It May Concern… – Freestyle Fellowship

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot – Wilco

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Adolescence

Black Radio III

Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Harry’s House

Wet Leg

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Boi-1da

Dahi

Dernst “D’mile” Emile II

Best Remixed Recording

About Damn Time – Lizzo

BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé

Easy Lover – Ellie Goulding

Slow Song – The Knocks & Dragonette

Too Late Now – Wet Leg

Best Immersive Audio Album

AGUILERA

Divine Tides

Memories…Do Not Open

Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1

Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra – Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring – Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Perspectives – Third Coast Percussion

Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World – Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene

Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes – Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Jonathan Allen

Christoph Franke

James Ginsburg

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World – Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble

Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 – Los Angeles Philharmonic

Eastman: Stay On It – Wild Up

John Williams – The Berlin Concert – Berliner Philharmoniker

Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman – New York Youth Symphony

Best Opera Recording

Aucoin: Eurydice

Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones

Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X

Best Choral Performance

Bach: St. John Passion

Born

Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets – Dover Quartet

Musical Remembrances – Neave Trio

Perspectives – Third Coast Percussion

Shaw: Evergreen – Attacca Quartet

What Is American – PUBLIQuartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Abels: Isolation Variation – Hilary Hahn

Bach: The Art Of Life – Daniil Trifonov

Beethoven: Diabelli Variations – Mitsuko Uchida

Letters For The Future – Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic – Mak Grgić

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Eden – Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

How Do I Find You – Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist

Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? – Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)

Stranger – Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly – Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)

Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene – Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Akiho: Ligneous Suite – Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)

Bermel: Intonations – Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)

Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God – Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)

Puts: Contact – Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved – Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)

Best Music Video

Easy On Me – Adele

Yet To Come – BTS

Woman – Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar

As It Was – Harry Styles

All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor Swift

Best Music Film

Adele One Night Only – Adele

Our World – Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish Live At The O2 – Billie Eilish

Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) – Rosalía

Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (Various Artists)

A Band A Brotherhood A Barn – Neil Young & Crazy Horse