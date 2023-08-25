Beyoncé Walks Off Stage After Sound Cuts Out At Renaissance Tour Concert

Beyoncé took an unexpected break during the latest stop on her Renaissance tour.

The music icon’s Thursday night concert in Phoenix came to a sudden halt when the audio cut out in the middle of her performance of “Alien Superstar.”

Fan accounts on social media posted footage of the glitch, showing that Queen Bey and her dancers didn’t miss a beat and continued performing despite the complete lack of sound coming from the stage.

The singer was seen making an eventual graceful-looking exit backstage in one clip and she reportedly returned about 10 minutes later. Bey apparently gave the number a fresh start in more ways than one – fan footage from the do-over shows her in a different costume.

Commenters noted the irony of the song’s lyrics “the DJ booth is conducting a troubleshoot test of the entire system” being played just before the mishap, and others who were there praised Bey and her crew for getting in formation like true professionals.

“I am at Beyonce in Phoenix and the music cut out. Not ONE dancer stopped. They kept going until they were told to stop. This is the s**t we train for. I’m so proud of them and hoping their teachers see this tweet. #Beyonce,” one audience member wrote on X.

This isn’t the first technical difficulty Bey has faced on her blockbuster tour. At Boston’s Gillette Stadium on Aug. 1, she needed assistance getting down from a prop tank that malfunctioned.

Beyoncé is next set to take Las Vegas by storm with a two-day stint at Allegiant Stadium before heading to California, where she’ll perform three shows in Los Angeles over her 42nd birthday celebration on Sept. 4.