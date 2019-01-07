Beyoncé, is that you?! Even superstars expect more and pay less now and then.

The “Formation” singer had a rare relatable moment after being spotted at a Los Angeles Target on Monday. A fellow patron snapped a photo of Queen Bey walking down the diaper aisle, looking as glam as ever in a peach-colored jumpsuit and white sunglasses.

Beyoncé seen at @Target in LA today — Jan. 7th. pic.twitter.com/wpDBgFAxit — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) January 7, 2019

While the rest of us likely run our errands in more casual attire, social media ignited over the simple proof that the A-lister actually did her own shopping.

“Icons they are just like us,” one Twitter user marveled.

Others, however, hilariously wondered if Bey’s purchasing habits also mirrored those of the typical Target customer.

“But the real question is: did she leave with ONLY what she went in to buy?” another commenter asked.

The original poster also received praise for coming through with such clear footage under undeniable pressure.

“Imagine seeing Bey in Target and having enough strength to take a picture that isn’t blurry lmao..” another tweet read.

It wasn’t just everyday people who were amused with the sighting. At least one member of Bey’s celebrity circle chimed in on the conversation, and even offered some advice.

Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!! https://t.co/J5KDaHtOSc — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 7, 2019

“Beyonce you are so silly, I can just send you my new knives!!” Chrissy Teigen joked, letting her pal know that there are more discreet ways to score her new kitchenware line.

