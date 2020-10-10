Beyonce’s Daughter Blue Ivy Gives Grandma Tina Knowles Spooky Skeleton Makeup

What can’t Blue Ivy Carter do?

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s 8-year-old daughter showed off her budding skills as a makeup artist this week – and used her grandmother’s face as her canvas!

Blue gave Tina Knowles the perfect Halloween makeover, carefully using what looked to be dark eyeshadow and liner on her grandma’s eyes, nose and mouth to make her look like a spooky skeleton.

Tina was impressed with her granddaughter’s work and showed off the finished product in an Instagram selfie.

“My Blue is a great makeup artist! She made me into Grandma Skeleton !!” she gushed in her caption, adding two red hearts.

Makeup is among Blue’s many talents. She’s appeared in many of her mom’s music videos and visual albums, including “Black Is King.” She also contributed vocals to and was credited as a co-writer on “Brown Skin Girl,” which led to her BET Award win earlier this year.

It’s also clear Blue got her mom’s dancing skills! Fans were wowed back in May when the young icon’s stylist, Manuel A. Mendez, shared this video of her grooving to her mom’s track “Mood 4 Eva.”