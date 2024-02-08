‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki Secretly Marries Wife Morgan & Welcomes Baby Girl

Surprise! Johnny Galecki is a married man and new father of two.

The “Big Bang Theory” alum, 48, confirmed that he and now-wife Morgan Galecki have not only tied the knot but also welcomed a baby girl named Oona.

Johnny shared the news while speaking with Architectural Digest for a profile on the couple’s Nashville home, for which they gave readers a peek inside their daughter’s nursery.

Oona joins big brother Avery, 4, whom Johnny shares with ex-girlfriend Alaina Meyer.

Neither Johnny nor Morgan confirmed when they said “I do” or Oona’s birth date, but AD reports that the newborn arrived not long after the happy family’s March cover shoot for the mag.

Johnny reportedly purchased the property in 2018 and relocated to Tennessee permanently two years later, after three decades in Los Angeles.

“Thirty years is just a very long time to live in a city that you’re not all that comfortable in,” he said of his California days.

Johnny and Morgan have kept their relationship private since going Instagram official in January 2023 in a series of photos with Avery at Disney World in Florida.