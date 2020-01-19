‘Big Little Lies’ Kids Look So Grown Up As They Make SAG Awards Debut

The kids of Otter Bay Elementary are making their Screen Actors Guild Awards debut in style!

“Big Little Lies’s” littlest stars, Ivy George (Amabella Klein), Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti (Max and Josh Wright) and Chloe Coleman (Skye Carlson) hit their first-ever SAG blue carpet on Jan. 19, and they looked adorably grown up!

Ivy looked like a princess in her blush pink ball gown, which featured a bejeweled bodice and floral detailing on the skirt. Nicholas and Cameron, meanwhile, twinned in navy blue suits and black bow ties. The trio beamed as they posed together on the carpet, waved to fans and signed posters.

The gang also posed with Crystal Fox, who portrayed Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz)’s mother on Season 2 of their hit HBO show.

Crystal’s TV granddaughter, Chloe, also looked to have a blast on the carpet. The 11-year-old went the menswear route with a navy suit and loafers, her hair adorned with pearl stars.

The night before, Ivy, Nicholas, Cameron and Chloe spent the night mingling with other young stars at Entertainment Week’s pre-SAG Awards bash in Hollywood.

At one point, the foursome posed for a photo with “Big Little Lies” co-star Darby Camp and “Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood” breakout star Julia Butters.