Bill Cosby Smiles In New Mugshot With Mask Around His Neck 

Bill Cosby is finding something to smile about.

The disgraced comedy icon posed for a new mugshot taken at Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution, where he’s currently serving a three-to-10-year sentence.

Cosby’s latest photo, obtained by Access Hollywood on Tuesday, was snapped back in September and shows him displaying a closed-mouth grin as he wears a face mask around his neck. The 83-year-old had a more neutral expression in previous mugshots.

Spokespeople for the prison explained to TMZ that inmates’ mugshots are routinely updated to reflect changes in appearance.

In 2018, Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home 14 years earlier. He has consistently maintained that their encounter was consensual.

Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court confirmed it will hear Cosby’s conviction appeal on Dec. 1.