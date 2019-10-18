Bill Macy, ‘Maude’ Star Who Played Bea Arthur’s Husband Dead At 97

Actor Bill Macy who was known for his role in “Maude” has died at 97.

Macy played as Bea Arthur’s husband, Walter Findlay on the popular 1970’s sitcom along with countless other appearances in TV shows and movies.

His producer and manager Matt Beckoff shared the sad news on Facebook writing, “My buddy Bill Macy passed away at 7:13 pm tonight. He was a spitfire right up to the end. What an honor to book him for Gilbert Gottfried II Frank Santopadre and Dara Kravitz Gottfried podcast. It really was the cherry on top. He LOVED being on that show. My condolences to his beautiful wife Samantha Harper Macy.”



Macy met his wife, Samantha Harper Macy, in 1969 on the set of the off-Broadway play of “Oh! Calcutta!” But she wasn’t the only one who spotted Macy during the show, so did Norman Lear, who brought him to Hollywood after seeing how funny he was in the play.

His first role was a police officer in “All in the Family” before he nabbed his well-known role in “Maude” for six seasons from 1972 to 1978. Macy’s other television roles included “Seinfeld,” “The Facts of Life,” “NYPD Blue,” “My Name is Earl,” and more.

