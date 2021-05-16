Billboard Music Awards 2021: AJR & Glass Animals Join Epic Performers Lineup (Exclusive)

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards lineup just keeps getting better!

AJR and Glass Animals will join this year’s star-studded list of performers, Access Hollywood confirms exclusively. AJR will make their BBMAs debut with “Bang!” and “Way Less Sad,” while Glass Animals will deliver their hit track “Heat Waves.”

Both groups are in good company! Also taking the BBMAs stage this year are previously announced acts BTS, DJ Khaled with H.E.R. and Migos, Duran Duran, The Weeknd, twenty one pilots, and this year’s Icon Award recipient, P!nk.

New performers will be revealed every day until the BBMAs air on May 23 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Last month, Nick Jonas was announced as this year’s BBMAs host. He’s taking over the gig after his fellow “The Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson emceed the show for the last three years.

While Nick isn’t up for any awards this time around, he has plenty of experience with the BBMAs. Last year, he and brothers Joe and Kevin took home three trophies for Top Duo/Group, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Radio Song (“Sucker”).

The 2021 nominations list is just as epic as the performance roster!

The Weeknd leads the pack with 16 nods, scoring recognition in major categories including Top Male Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist. Trailing just behind are rapper DaBaby with 11 nominations and the late artist Pop Smoke with 10.

Artist of the Decade honoree Drake has seven nods this year, giving him the potential to break his own record for most BBMA wins (27). However, Taylor Swift, who’s nominated four times, could tie with Drake if she wins in all of her categories.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

