Billie Eilish Curating Her Own SiriusXM Channel To Launch Ahead Of New Album ‘Hit Me Hard & Soft’

Billie Eilish fans are about to get a closer listen inside her musical world.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning superstar is launching her own SiriusXM channel on May 10 ahead of her anticipated new album “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Access Hollywood has learned.

According to a press release, Billie Eilish Radio will feature the musician’s own curated list of her repertoire and work from other artists she’s looked to for inspiration throughout her career.

“I love music so much and all I wanna do is share music that I love all the time with everybody that I love,” Billie said of the channel in a new social media teaser. “Listen to it wherever you feel comfortable, safe and good.”

In addition, Billie Eilish Radio is set to celebrate “Hit Me Hard and Soft” by playing the album in its entirety when it drops on May 17 and will air additional plays throughout that weekend.

Billie herself and her brother and collaborator Finneas will also be on hand for “exclusive insight and commentary” into the LP, per SiriusXM.

Subscribers in North America can listen to Billie Eilish Radio on SiriusXM channel 3 in their vehicles from May 10 to May 23 and app users can access it through June 7.