Billie Eilish Delivers Powerful Voting Message At DNC: ‘Silence Is Not An Option’

Billie Eilish is speaking up for what she believes in.

The “Bad Guy” songstress took part in the third and penultimate night of the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 19. As one of the virtual event’s musical acts, she performed a stunning rendition of her new single “My Future,” marking the first time she’d ever sung it live.

Watch Billie’s performance of “my future” live from the 2020 Democratic National Convention. https://t.co/A4Uo0OmLrQ

Register to vote: https://t.co/5zf6pwhmzo pic.twitter.com/1eolYmzFi4 — billie eilish (@billieeilish) August 20, 2020

Before she started the song, Billie delivered a powerful message about the importance of voting.

“Silence is not an option, and we cannot sit this one out,” she told viewers. “We all have to vote like our lives and the world depend on it, because they do. The only way to be certain of the future is to make it ourselves. Please register. Please vote.”

Billie also shared her impassioned support for Democratic nominee Joe Biden and had choice words for incumbent President Donald Trump.

“We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who’s building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump and for Joe Biden,” she said.

Billie’s musical performance and speech earned the support of Joe Biden and his wife Jill, who reacted on Twitter.

“I’ll just say what @billieeilish said: vote like your life depends on it,” the former vice president wrote.

I’ll just say what @billieeilish said: vote like your life depends on it. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/5ewebNvQGg — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 20, 2020

Jill, meanwhile, simply tweeted, “Billie Eilish is breathtaking.”

Billie Eilish is breathtaking. — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) August 20, 2020

Billie has a long history of using her platform to make a difference and encouraging her fans to get involved.

Kerry Washington, the host of the night’s DNC proceedings, introduced her by listing some of the impressive ways the pop star has raised her voice.

“She worked to ensure that her most recent concert tour was green and sustainable, urging her fans to take similar actions in their daily lives,” Kerry said. “And even before she herself was old enough to vote, she held registration drives before her shows, signing up thousands of voters. She’s a voice for her generation in both her music and her activism.”

Billie wasn’t the only musician who lent her talents to the DNC on Wednesday night. Prince Royce performed his bilingual hit “Stand By Me,” and Jennifer Hudson closed out the night with a soulful rendition of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come.”