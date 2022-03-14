Billie Lourd Marries Longtime Partner Austen Rydell In Mexico

Billie Lourd has tied the knot!

The 29-year-old actress got married to her longtime partner Austen Rydell on Saturday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to People.

Billie’s “America Horror Story” costar Leslie Grossman shared a video on her Instagram Story confirming the wedding weekend came to an end.

“Billie and Austin’s wedding weekend is now over, which is so sad because it was so fun,” Leslie said before showing off a trophy she won for being best dressed at the wedding. “I won best dressed, and I may have bribed the judges, I may have done whatever I needed to do to get this trophy, but I got it.”

Leading up the nuptials, the “Booksmart” actress shared pictures of herself on Instagram rocking white Minnie Mouse ears with a veil and a white matching set.

Billie reconnected with Austen back in 2017 after they first dated when they were younger. The pair got engaged in June 2020 and welcomed their first baby together, son Kingston Fisher, later that year in September.

Her son’s name is a nod to the actress’ late mom, Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at age 60.

– Emely Navarro