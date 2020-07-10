Bindi Irwin Calls Honeymoon ‘One Of The Busiest And Most Stressful Times’ In Her Life

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell have major love for each other!

The wildlife warriors exclusively gushed about their post-wedding bliss to Access Hollywood ahead of their upcoming special, “Crikey! It’s The Irwins!: Life In Lockdown.”

The couple’s wedding plans got turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic and they ended up tying the knot in March 2020 in a small wedding at Australia Zoo. With the current situation and travel restrictions around the world, their honeymoon has been spent at the zoo, but do they plan on having a second honeymoon once things get back to normal.

Chandler explained, “Originally, Bindi and I were planning a road trip throughout Australia. Since I am from the USA originally, we were taking this opportunity for Bindi to introduce me to the incredible sights Australia has to offer.” “In the future we’d love to go on the honeymoon we planned but more immediately, we are looking forward to our Crocodile Research Trip in August. This will be our first camping trip as a married couple and we’re really excited to spend a month on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve studying wild crocodiles!” he concluded.

The couple also dished on spending their current honeymoon at the zoo and what they’ve been doing since tying the knot.

Q: How is the honeymoon going?

Bindi: “Our honeymoon has certainly been unique. It was one of the busiest and most stressful times in our lives because the Australia Zoo doors had to close to guests and at the time we had no idea if or when they would reopen. We tried really hard to make our team and animals feel better during a period of such uncertainty. Chandler and I were both really grateful for my mum and brother,” Bindi said. “We started a new tradition to try to take away some of the stress. Our tradition is to have dinner together in the zoo, enjoying our favorite food and watching the funniest movies or TV shows that we can find. Once a week we just laugh and have so much fun together. It’s really cheered us all up throughout this storm that is COVID-19. We’re also really glad that we get to spend time with our beautiful Australia Zoo animal family every day. They mean the world to us. It’s wonderful when you get to spend time scratching kangaroos, cuddling koalas or taking wombats for a walk!”

Chandler: “This is definitely different than the average honeymoon! Australia Zoo was temporarily closed on the same day Bindi and I got married. Our honeymoon was spent helping care for the 1200 animals at Australia Zoo with no income! We are grateful that we went ahead with the wedding because we could take everything on as husband and wife. When Steve and Terri got married, their honeymoon was spent rescuing crocs with a film crew. When Bindi and I got married, our honeymoon was spent filming “Crikey It’s The Irwins: Life in Lockdown” and helping out at the zoo. I guess this kind of honeymoon is just becoming an Irwin family tradition.”

Q: You’ve been “honeymooning” with Robert – how has he been doing?

Chandler: “I don’t think either of us thought we’d be spending our honeymoon with Robert! Although this is when married couples usually spend quality time together, I keep finding myself feeding crocs and wrangling snakes with Robert! I gained the best family marrying Bindi and this challenging time has brought us even closer. Robert is the best brother-in-law.”

Q: What have you learned about each other since getting married in March?

Bindi: Every day I find myself thinking about how lucky I am to have found Chandler. This pandemic has brought some really difficult times and sometimes it’s hard to remain positive. Chandler is always there to remind me of the good in the world and help me find joy in each day. I don’t know what I’d do without him. He’s my sunshine in life and is there to hold my hand when things get tough.

Chandler: Being married has only made things better! Even though we’ve been together for almost 7 years, it feels amazing to take on the world as husband and wife. I think the biggest thing we’ve learned since our wedding is how much we love being married to one another. Through all of this, we were also grateful to have the support of our families. Their encouragement is what made our wedding possible for us. These first few months were definitely not what we expected but at the end of the day all that matters is that we get to spend the rest of our life with the one we love.

Q: What’s officially been the wildest moment from filming the new season in quarantine?

Bindi: Our time in lockdown brought us all closer as a family. We tried really hard to lift each other up during such a challenging time in our lives. Chandler planned the sweetest picnic for me because our honeymoon plans changed and we spent our time caring for all the animals at Australia Zoo. During our picnic Robert surprised us with a ukulele performance…and then started to eat all our picnic food! Not quite the romantic plan Chandler originally set up but Robert does always makes us laugh! I’m glad that throughout everything we are able to lean on each other as a family for a smile and support.

Q: Chandler – What’s your favorite part about filming the new season of “Crikey! It’s The Irwins”

Chandler: “Joining in on more ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ filming has been incredible. My favorite part of filming this season is waking up every morning knowing that I get to do what I love with the person that I love. This new season has been full of highs, lows and everything in between but most importantly, we tackle every adventure as a family,” he said.”

“Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Life In Lockdown” airs on Animal Planet this Saturday at 9PM.

Bindi Irwin Through The Years: From Jungle Girl To Ballroom Champ View Gallery

— Stephanie Swaim