Bindi Irwin Gives A Pregnancy Update & Shows Off A Sonogram

Bindi Irwin can’t wait to meet her little wildlife warrior.

The 22-year-old shared a loved up snap with her husband Chandler Powell where they hold a koala, a wallaby and a sonogram photo..

“The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey,” she wrote.

Bindi also revealed how big her bundle of joy is at the moment.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior is about about the size of a hummingbird now! We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much,” she continued. “Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum continued in the comments, talking about the furry friends featured in the photo.

“Meet our gorgeous Australia Zoo family: Daniel the wallaby was orphaned in the wild and brought to our Wildlife Hospital. We are caring for him with the goal of one day releasing him back to the wild when he’s old enough. Dexter the koala absolutely loves cuddles. He also enjoys munching on the best eucalyptus and snoozing in his trees,” she wrote.

Chandler also reacted in the comments with a sweet message saying, “Our little Wildlife Warrior is going to be so loved.”

Bindi announced the happy news that they were expecting their first child together in a lengthy Instagram post, sharing a photo with her man where they hold a mini Australia Zoo uniform.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021. Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I’m still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter. We couldn’t wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives,” she wrote. “Your support means the world to us. Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light.”

It seems like Bindi and Chandler are going to be great parents!

— Stephanie Swaim