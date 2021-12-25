Bindi Irwin Shares Super Cute Photo Of Daughter Grace Warrior For First Christmas

It’s Grace Warrior’s first Christmas and she’s looking very excited for the occasion!

Bindi Irwin and husband Chandler Powell’s daughter Grace celebrated her first Christmas and turning 9-months-old.

In honor of the holiday, Bindi shared a super cute photo of her daughter sitting in front of a Christmas tree, wearing a red dress that says, “My First Christmas” along with a matching red bow.

“Celebrating 9 months with this cutie on Christmas Day,” she captioned the photo. Bindi also included a list of Grace’s milestones which included, “Crawling, Two teeth, Getting herself from laying to sitting, Waving, High fives, Clapping, Eating solids like a champion, Loves saying ‘Dada’, Best friends are Fergo the cassowary chick & Igloo the tortoise, also discovered that playing with wrapping paper is her favourite!”

But those aren’t the only animals that she loves. Earlier this month, Bindi showed off her daughter’s connection with wildlife.

Grace looked totally transfixed when she got to meet a baby koala, which is called a joey. Grace gazed right into the cuddly creature’s eyes, and the little one looked right back at her! Bindi shared a photo of their friendly encounter and captioned it, “Koala joey meeting our joey makes my heart happy.”

In the beginning of December, the wildlife conservationist introduced her to a tortoise at the Australia Zoo named Igloo. She shared a video of the precious moment and wrote, “Tortoise smiles. Absolutely love spending time with Igloo. Grace is fascinated by this gentle giant.”