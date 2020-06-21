Bindi Irwin Shares Touching Photo Of Late ‘Superhero’ Dad Steve Irwin

Bindi Irwin is sharing the love with her late dad on Father’s Day.

The wildlife warrior posted a throwback photo of her late dad Steve Irwin on Instagram, where he is smiling as he held her as a baby.

“You will always be my superhero,” the caption reads.

Her brother Robert Irwin also shared a photo with his dad, where the two of them are sitting in a boat and are looking out into the distance with binoculars.

“Happy Fathers Day. We had the best Dad in the world, I will always look up to him and feel like I’m still learning from him every day,” the caption reads.

Steve passed away in 2006 at the age of 44, but his family has kept his memory alive over the years.

Their tributes come after Bindi tied the knot with Chandler Powell in March. They had to abandon their original wedding plans and opt for a small intimate wedding with no guests due to restrictions put into place by the coronavirus pandemic.

The day of their wedding, Bindi shared a stunning photo with her husband kissing her at the altar.

“We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding,” the caption reads in part.

She continued explaining the decision to change their wedding was difficult but the right thing to do.

“This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history,” she wrote. “Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this – stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!”

— Stephanie Swaim