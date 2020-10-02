BLACKPINK And Cardi B Team Up For Sultry Track ‘Bet You Wanna’

The queens of BLACKPINK dropped their debut album on Friday, and it’s packed to the brim with bops!

One track that’s making quite the stir is “Bet You Wanna,” which sees Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie team up with rap superstar Cardi B.

In the song, the ladies coquettishly tease a love interest about their obvious attraction. Jennie sings over the refrain, “You wanna touch, wanna touch? Of course you wanna / You wanna run with my love, I know you wanna / From the club to the tub, you said you wanna / Give me an all night hug, I bet you wanna.”

Cardi B adds her signature spunk to the track’s second verse, rapping, “Take the car keys, drive me crazy / Cardi a good catch but you gotta chase me / Grab my waistline, but don’t ever waste me / Turn on ‘Please Me’ but don’t ever play me.” This last line is a reference to her smash hit song with Bruno Mars, “Please Me.”

This is the second major collaboration on BLACKPINK’s “The Album” the first of which being “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez. The ladies caught up with our own Scott Evans this week to chat about their hopes to perform the song live with Selena in the future.

“We’ve never shot a video with a foreign artist before…and we couldn’t be together shooting it. We had to do everything online. At the end, it just worked out so magically,” Jennie explained. “One day, we would love to have her on stage with us. It would be our honor.”

“The Album” is out now, but that’s not the only exciting thing on the group’s radar: their Netflix documentary, “BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky” premieres on October 14.

— by Katcy Stephan