BLACKPINK And Selena Gomez Releasing New Single Together

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez in your area!

The K-pop supergroup and the “Lose You To Love Me” singer announced they are releasing a new single together, which is set to drop on August 28,

“So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th!,” Selena captioned a photo on Instagram announcing the track.

Rosé posted the same photo writing, “Who’s ready?”

Jenny teased the collab writing, “You’re gna melt.”

Lisa was also excited saying, “NEW SINGLE RELEASE 2020.08.28 FRI.”

Jisoo shared the same snap tagging the group’s official Instagram as well as Selena.

Blinks immediately reacted with a ton of excitement.

“SELENAPINK IS THE REVOLUTION,” one person wrote.

“Selpink we’re so excited for this amazing collaboration,” another person said.

Prior to the reveal, the group teased the release of the new single back on July 22, sharing a mysterious photo which sent Blinks into a frenzy trying to figure out who the collab could be with.

The announcement comes after BLACKPINK released their new bop an music video for “Like That” back in June 2020.

The video which features stunning vibrant visuals and shows off the group’s signature dance moves and fierce fashion.

It currently boasts over 415 million views on YouTube, talk about impressive!

Are you excited for BLACKPINK and Selena’s new single?

— Stephanie Swaim