BLACKPINK Breaks The Internet With New Single ‘How You Like That’

BLACKPINK in your area!

The K-pop supergroup has done it again, with a brand new single and music video for their bop, “How You Like That.”

Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa serve up their usual stunning vocals as they slay with amazing choreography. The video has a highly saturated color palette that serves as a gorgeous setting for the ladies to show of their talents.

Surreal scenes with flowers on a stage are intercut with scenes that give off marketplace vibes as well as a futuristic stage with varying backgrounds including one with fire and one with ice.

The video, which premiered on Friday, already has over 42 million views and is trending all across social media.

It marks the group’s first single since they collaborated with Lady Gaga on the song, “Sour Candy.”

Blinks were loving the stunning video and reacted on social media.

“Anyone else just staring at the fact that they all keep glowing up and I haven’t had one!??!!!” one fan commented.

“Rosé serving us with hair that makes everyone envious! Her vocal game is on point!!” another said.

“’HA HOW YOU LIKE THAT’ ‘LOOK AT YOU NOW LOOK AT ME’ AND ‘;BADDA BING BADDA BOOM BOOM’ STUCK IN MY HEAD LIKE CRAZYYYY :))))” a third Blink wrote.

How did you like the music video?

— Stephanie Swaim