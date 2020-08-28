BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez Drop New Single ‘Ice Cream’

Ice cream in your area!

BLACKPINK debuted their new single, “Ice Cream,” which features Selena Gomez as well as the music video for the bop.

“#SELPINK is officially in your area. The song and video for Ice Cream are out now,” Gomez tweeted.

The video features lots of warm pink tones and of course showcases the K-pop group’s signature dance moves as the “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum sits in an ice cream truck rocking a pink and white bikini.

Set against a pastel backdrop of a neighborhood the girls sing sweet lyrics like, “Look so good, yeah, look so sweet (Hey) // Lookin’ good enough to eat // Coldest with this kiss so he call me ice cream // Catch me in the fridge where the ice be.”

Since its debut on Friday, the video has amassed over 52 million views and the number just keeps going up.

The release of the song comes after BLACKPINK released another song this summer, “How You Like That.”

Rosé, Jisoo, Jennie and Lisa served up their usual stunning vocals as they slayed with amazing choreography in the music video for the song. The video has a highly saturated color palette that serves as a gorgeous setting for the ladies to show off their talents.

Surreal scenes with flowers on a stage are intercut with scenes that give off marketplace vibes as well as a futuristic stage with varying backgrounds including one with fire and one with ice.

The video currently has over 469 million views.

The single marked the group’s first single since they collaborated with Lady Gaga on the song, “Sour Candy.”

Blinks were loving the stunning video and reacted on social media.

“Anyone else just staring at the fact that they all keep glowing up and I haven’t had one!??!!!” one fan commented.

“Rosé serving us with hair that makes everyone envious! Her vocal game is on point!!” another said.

“’HA HOW YOU LIKE THAT’ ‘LOOK AT YOU NOW LOOK AT ME’ AND ‘;BADDA BING BADDA BOOM BOOM’ STUCK IN MY HEAD LIKE CRAZYYYY :))))” a third Blink wrote.

— Stephanie Swaim