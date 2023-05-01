BLACKPINK’s Jennie Dazzles In Vintage Chanel For Her Met Gala Debut

Jennie Kim is making her Met debut!

The BLACKPINK member wowed as she stepped out at the 2023 Met Gala on Monday, marking her first-ever appearance at the annual fashion event.

She looked perfectly chic for the special night, wearing a vintage Chanel mini dress with a black sash and white flower at the waist.

Jennie paired the dress with opaque black tights and heels, opera-length gloves and a black choker necklace, as well as a flower in her hair.

Her stylish night out is just the latest in an exciting few weeks for Jennie! She and fellow BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Rosé and Lisa recently made a splash performing at Coachella and made history as the first K-pop band to headline the event.