Blake Lively Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3: See Her Flaunt Her Bump At The ‘Detective Pikachu’ Premiere!

Another Lively-Reynolds kid is on the way!

Blake Lively revealed that she was expecting her third child at the New York City premiere of her husband Ryan Reynolds’ new film, “Pokémon Detective Pikachu.”

The “A Simple Favor” star wore a sunny marigold gown to the red carpet, a look that unmistakably put her growing bump on display.

Blake appeared to be well into her pregnancy – and considering it’s been nearly four months since she was last spotted out, it makes total sense that her bump has already popped!

The “Gossip Girl” alum was last photographed by paparazzi in early January when she hit NYC hotspot Feinstein’s/54 Below.

Blake and Ryan’s little one will make them a family of five. The actors already share two daughters, 4-year-old James and 2-year-old Inez.

Congrats to the soon-to-be parents of three!