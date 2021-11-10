Blake Lively Pokes Fun At Her Own ‘Dorothy’ Like Style: ‘I’m Sorry’

Blake Lively is sorry.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram to issue a witty apology, poking fun at her own style.

On Monday, Blake helped light up the Empire State Building to mark the return of UK travelers to the US.

The “A Simple Favor” actress stunned in all red to celebrate the occasion, rocking a gorgeous Georges Chakra dress with matching Manolo Blahnik heels.

“Going for ‘Dorothy post visit to the Oz Salon’ vibes,” she wrote on Instagram.

It was her fashion choices from the night that had the mom of three shelling out apologizes, though.

Blake shared a photo of herself outside during the event and coupled it with a list of admissions.

“I’m sorry: [Max Mara] that I tied your coat like I’m the 5th Golden Girl. Wow, it’s divine though,” she quipped.

She continued the concessions adding, “to the color pink for using you to cheat on my red look with this stunning [Chanel] bag,”

He final apology went to the brand Manolo Blahnik, the actress revealed that she painted the jewels on her shoes with red nail polish minutes before walking out the door.

“Worth it [though]?” She joked.

Blake, who is never shy of a little self-deprecation, honored the US lifting international travel bans due to the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic with her new company, Betty Buzz. The craft mixers company partnered with British Airways to light up the New York City skyline on November 8, 2021.

“When we partnered with British Airways this was a key part of the experience for us. To bring people together, to lift each other up, to create joy. So proud of what we’re doing together and all we’re working on. Lighting up NY and beyond,” Blake shared.

